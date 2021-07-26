Petaluma National Little Leaguers win again in NorCal Tournament

Petaluma stormed back from a daunting four-run deficit in the early going to explode for 15 unanswered runs en route to a 16-5 win over Cambrian Park of the San Jose area in the second round of the NorCal Little League Tournament played at Rocklin on Sunday.

The Petaluma Nationals shook off the effects of the 100-plus degree heat and a 5-1 lead by Cambrian Park to rake six San Jose pitchers for16 hits, including five home runs that left the yard at differing angles at the Tri-Cities complex.

Ethan Chase, one of the early Cambrian Park pitchers, was saddled with the loss.

Three Nationals had a solid day with the bat as they stroked three clean hits each that led to six pitching changes by the team from the South Bay. Dom Fontana, Dante Sarno and William Hale all fattened up their hitting average with a trio of hits each.

Five home runs left the yard for the distance with Aiden Jones, Fontana, Sarno, Hale and pitcher Kalvin Okamura hitting for distance. Hale ended the game in the bottom of the fourth frame with a blast over the left field fence.

It was the first home run for Okamura this season, but his work on the mound is worthy of further attention. Okamura started the game against Visalia the previous night, but was quickly removed by Manager Tony Sarno when Petaluma jumped to a quick advantage. His pitch count numbers were left intact, and pitching again the next night was an option that Sarno and his staff did without hesitation.

Okamura has a pitching style that allows him to mix speeds and keep hitters off stride. His body angles allow him to throw extra pitches and most of them were around the strike zone. He was effectively wild, and held Cambrian Park without a run for the final two frames.

Cambrian Park effectively pitched around hot-hitting catcher Gio Castaing, but forgot Jones and Gavin Perry who finished with two hits each.

Castaing left his mark on the game from behind the plate by picking off a San Jose runner at first base early in the game.

Things get more serious for the winning Nationals who are now on a collision course with tournament favorite Natomas. The two clubs will hook-up in a Tuesday afternoon match-up at 5 p.m. Natomas was awarded a bye in the first round, and dispatched Turlock by a two-run margin on Sunday morning.