Petaluma native Garrett Hill joins Sonoma County pipeline to Major League Baseball

Last Saturday started out like just any other day for Garrett Hill.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher from Petaluma, who graduated from Analy High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, had just finished pregame batting practice with the Toledo Mudhens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and was walking through the halls of the clubhouse when manager Lloyd McClendon called him into his office.

Hill has pitched well for the Mudhens since his promotion from Double-A in May, but said he had no idea what to expect from the impromptu meeting with McClendon and pitching coach Doug Bochtler.

After talking about Hill’s improvement in Triple-A, McClendon dropped the bomb: Hill was getting called up to the majors and would be making his MLB debut on the Fourth of July.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hill told The Press Democrat on Thursday. “Like, I knew it was going to happen eventually. I just didn’t expect it then. I was just so shocked.”

Hill dazzled in his debut, helping the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians with six strong innings of work. He allowed just two hits and a run with a walk and three strikeouts to pick up the win, becoming the first pitcher in Tigers history to pitch six or more innings while allowing two hits or fewer in his MLB debut.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever really been a part of,” Hill said. “I had to push some emotions back and just focus on business.”

He also became the third Sonoma County native to make their MLB debut this season and sixth in the last two seasons. All six — Andrew Vaughn, Spencer Torkelson, Jason Alexander, Justin Bruihl, Anthony Bender and now Hill — are still currently on 40-man rosters. Four of them, including his new teammate Torkelson, are from Petaluma, and he’s the fourth pitcher currently on a 40-man roster to come out of SRJC.

“It’s putting Petaluma on the map,” Hill said. “Everyone knows Sonoma and Napa, but now I think with us getting here people are starting to learn about that little town in NorCal and what it’s all about.”

Family and close friends quickly arranged travel plans to watch his debut in person. His parents, Scott and Laura, and his brothers, Cameron and Evan, caught a red-eye flight out of the Bay Area Sunday night and arrived in Detroit early Monday morning. They eventually met up with a host of other close friends, including his Little League coaches from Rohnert Park and his girlfriend, Katrina Ohleyer, to watch Hill’s historic debut.

“I shed tears the whole time,” Scott said on Wednesday.

“I think that every father that has their kid in Little League, or any sport, they have that dream for them and to see that dream come true … I don’t know if I can explain the feeling,” he added. “It’s just pure joy, I guess. Not only for a father but to see your child, who says as a Little Leaguer, ‘Dad, I’m going to make it. That’s my goal.’

“To see that come into reality is, wooh, it’s hard to explain it. It really is.”

Hill grew up in Petaluma, played Little League in Rohnert Park and then attended Analy High School in Sebastopol and SRJC, playing with his twin brother, Evan, the whole time. He missed a JC season after undergoing Tommy John surgery but rebounded with a stellar sophomore year in 2017 that landed him a scholarship with San Diego State. Hill continued to pitch well in San Diego and was eventually selected by the Tigers in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

“It’s fantastic. I couldn’t be happier for him,” said SRJC head coach Damon Niedlinger. “He’s worked hard and he’s persevered. It shows how much he believes in himself and how much he loves the game.”

Hill’s road to the majors is one not often traveled. According to Fansided, Hill is just the 56th big leaguer who was drafted in the 26th round in the 56 years of the MLB draft.

Despite the odds, Scott said his son never had any thoughts of walking away from the game.

“There’s never been a doubt that he wanted to keep pursuing it,” he said.

Hill’s call-up was in part due to injuries in the Tigers’ rotation, and manager A.J. Hinch said after the pitcher’s debut that he’ll get at least two more starts.

“That was really fun, watching him go to work and prepare,” Hinch said. “It’s a dream come true for him, and then to go out and methodically work through his day, super composed, very prepared, very smart with how he went about his business, really, really fun to have him stay in there against a heavy contact team and keep us in the game.”

Local fans may get a chance to see Hill pitch when Detroit plays a two-game series at Oakland July 21-22.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.