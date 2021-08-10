Petaluma opens Little League West Region tournament with win over Arizona

After a long ride and a long wait, the Petaluma National League All Stars made short work of their first effort in the Little League West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, beating Arizona State champion Queen Creek 11-0 in a game called after four innings by Little League’s 10-run rule.

The win moves Petaluma to within one victory of a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nationals play the winner of a game between Hawaii champion Honolulu and Nevada champion Las Vegas in a winners’ bracket semifinal game Thursday at noon. Since this year, Little League is allowing two teams from each region to participate in the World Series, the winner of that game is assured a trip to Williamsport.

After arriving in San Bernardino Friday evening and receiving a first-round tournament bye, the well-rested Petalumans had little trouble with an Arizona team that was coming off a 1-0 win over Southern California champion Torrence on Sunday.

Petaluma scored a run without a hit in the opening inning, took control with three runs in the second and put the game out of reach with a six-run spree in the third.

Petaluma pitcher Giovanni Castaing dominated the Arizonans both at the plate and on the mound.

He breezed through four innings, allowing Queen Creek just two hits, not walking a batter and striking out eight. He gave up a double to Baylor Denny in the first inning, a single to Gunner Lane in the second and nothing else

At the plate, he highlighted Petaluma’s big third inning with a three-run homer and capped off his afternoon with a monster drive well over the center field fence in the fourth.

Arizona used seven pitchers in a frustrating effort to halt a 12-hit Petaluma National batting assault. Petaluma’s disciplined batters also walked five times and took advantage of three Queen Creek errors.

Aiden Jones also had a big bat day for the Petalumans with three hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Dante Sarno contributed two hits, three runs and two RBI.

With eight strikeouts in four innings, Castaing didn’t need much glove help, but did receive solid plays from both second baseman Kalvin Okamura and shortstop Dominic Fontana.

Arizona handed Petaluma a run with three walks following a game-starting single by Fontana in the first inning. The run came home on a fielder’s choice grounder by Max Comma.

An error opened the door for the Nationals’ three-run rally in the second, with two runs riding home on Jones’ double.

The bottom of the Petaluma order started the big six run third-inning rally with Jack Hogya walking and Zander Cunningham hustling to first on an infield error. After Castaing struck his three-run blast, the Nationals just kept hitting with Jones, Comma and Okamura stringing together consecutive singles.

Castaing put an exclamation point on the proceedings with his fourth-inning moon shot, and then set the Arizonans down in order in the bottom of the inning, striking out their No. 3 and No. 4 batters in the process.