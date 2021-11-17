Petaluma teen completes second Alcatraz swim

In the history of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary there have been 14 attempts to escape from “The Rock” in San Francisco Bay. Only three men have even possibly been successful, and even their fate remains questionable.

Casa Grande High School senior Claire Chaussee has done it twice. She didn’t have to contend with armed guards and hot pursuit by federal authorities. But she did have to deal with 800-plus other swimmers from 27 states and nine countries who joined her Sept. 25 swim from Alcatraz to Aquatic Park - a 1.25-mile, open-water journey.

The Alcatraz swim has become fairly routine these days with organized events happening on a regular basis. Still, it is an amazing accomplishment considering tides, water temperature and fish, some of them looking for fast food.

The September swim was 17-year-old Chaussee’s second Alcatraz swim. Before completing her first swim in 2019, Chaussee was already familiar with ocean swimming having traveled with her parents and grandparents and testing the waters on vacations to places like Hawaii, Puerto Rico and San Diego.

By the time she was 9, she was swimming in Tomales Bay. But it wasn’t until she joined Petaluma’s Salty Krakens swim club that she really got a taste of open-water swimming. It was her Salty Kraken’s coach, Karen O’Brien, who convinced her to seriously begin open-water swimming.

“She is super supportive,” Chaussee said of her coach. “I wouldn’t have done the Alcatraz swim if it wasn’t for her.”

“It took her a long time to get her comfortable with open-water swimming,” O’Brien said. “Swimming open water is a different kind of swimming and it was a worrisome transition for her, but she stuck with it. Now I think open water swimming is something she will do all her life.”

After her first successful swim, Chaussee was anxious to do it all over again, especially since the COVID pandemic had shut down so much of her water time. “I really enjoyed it the first time. It was a lot of fun and I was anxious to do it again,” she said.

Her training for the second swim was limited by COVID-19 restrictions that closed her club training facilities at the Petaluma Swim Center and limited her ability to build up her endurance, although she did manage some workouts in the bay at Aquatic Park.

The conditions were about as good as they could possibly be for a dip in San Francisco Bay in autumn for her latest adventure. It was at slack tide making it much easier to hold a steady course and the water temperature was tolerable. Chaussee wore a wet suit without sleeves and said she was “pretty comfortable.

She said she had no problem completing the 1.25-mile swim from Alcatraz to Aquatic Park, finishing in just under 36 minutes.

“I didn’t feel tired at all, but I was definitely cold the rest of the day,” she said. “The first time I did it, I was wobbling around after I finished and the adrenaline wore off.”

While she had no trouble with the swim, Chaussee did have some trouble getting started. “The worst part was the ride on the ferry out to the island.” She said. “There was a very long wait.”

And then there was the start, with 800 swimmers stepping off the island and into the bay. “It was very crowded,” she said. “I was weaving around trying to keep from getting kicked.”

Now that she has experienced open-water swimming, Chaussee is proving her coach right. There are more challenges ahead, including the Bridge-to-Bridge, a 10-kilometer swim from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge. She would also like to try the Golden Gate swim from San Francisco to Marin County underneath the Golden Gate Bridge.

Of course, there is also life out of the water. Chaussee is described by O’Brien as “quiet and unassuming. She is very mature for her age.”

She is also very serious about her future. She plans to graduate early, attend Santa Rosa Junior College and transfer to the University of California to study architecture.

Of course, she plans to continue swimming now that she has proved that even Alcatraz can’t confine her dreams.