Petaluman goes from St. Vincent volleyball court to Major League diamonds

Add the name Jenna Van De Ryt to the list of Major Leaguers from Petaluma. Not only is the St. Vincent graduate in the Major Leagues, she is on her way to the World Series.

The former St. Vincent volleyball player (Class of 2010) is a Field Producer for MLB Network and the network’s Showcase and You-Tube games. She has recently been informed that she will be involved in producing the network’s playoff coverage all the way through the World Series.

Briefly stated, it is the 29-year old’s job to make sure the MLB pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage works. Simple to say, but difficult and stressful to perform. She has to coordinate activities between the network, the teams, the athletes, the on-air personalities, the video and sound crews and a wide variety of other moving parts that made for a successful production.

Like the athletes who make it to the top in their chosen profession, Van De Ryt did it the hard way. She worked.

It was another Petaluman who made it in professional baseball who inspired Van De Ryt to chase her dream. “I was a sophomore at St. Vincent taking a radio broadcasting class when Amy G (Amy Gutierrez) landed her job with the Giants,” she explained. “I really looked up to Amy G. I thought, ‘"It’s the if you can see it, you can be it. She is fromPetaluma she loves baseball, she is a reporter, so am I. If she can do it, maybe I can too.”

Van De Ryt’s education followed a fairly normal path – up to a point. She followed St. Vincent by attending Cuesta Community College in San Luis Obispo, and then moved on to San Francisco State where she majored in journalism with a minor in international relations.

In 2016, her dream started to become more into focus when she landed an internship with Comcast Sports Net which eventually was renamed NBC Sports Bay Area & CA. “I looked at it as a job interview,” she said. It was proven to be a good assumption as she was hired as a part-time production assistant.

“Up until then, I thought the only jobs in sports were the ones you see on television,” she said. “I began to realize just how many jobs there are that make sports run.”

She wasn’t convinced that her career would be in the production line. “I just wanted to see where this dream would take me,” she explained.

It wasn’t easy. For a time she commuted to San Francisco by bus from her Petaluma home (a four-hour round trip); worked two jobs, including being a family nanny; coached volleyball; ran a volleyball club and still worked part-time for NBC Sports.

The reward was worth the effort. “I knew I had my foot in the door,” she explained.

Once in the door, Van De Ryt continued her drive to learn more about what now was her chosen profession, working as a production assistant,newsroom assistant and production coordinator. Along the way, she learned about the business side of sports. “I didn’t realize how complex the business side was,” she said.

Now, at the MLB Network she literally runs the show, at least a major part of the show.

“I love it,” she said. “It is highly intense, but there is no better feeling than having a successful game day production.

“My mission is to make sure the fans get to know the athlete as a person; to help them realize that athletes are just people who are extremely talented. Take away the jersey and they are just people like everyone else.”

While achieving success took determination, work and sacrifice, the same is true about living the dream.

“You have to have grit and determination,” Van De Ryt said. “You have to care. The job quickly becomes your life. It is not as glamorous as it looks.”

Among other challenges is the travel, bouncing from one MLB city to another. “I’ve only spent one out of the last five Christmases with my family,” she noted. “It is all a part of the job. Living out of a suitcase is not a negative. It is an adjustment.”

Van De Ryt isn’t the only one who sacrificed for her dream. “My mom (Christine Hannah) raised me on her own,” she said. “She sacrificed and put everything into creating a world where I could be successful. She has always believed in me. My success begins and ends with my Mom.”

In her job, the Petaluman has to be impartial, but with the playoffs and World Series approaching, Van De Ryt can’t help but think how neat it would be to be on the field in a World Series game at Oracle Park.