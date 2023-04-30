Petaluma native Luke Haggard went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft but was signed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers hours after the draft concluded Saturday afternoon.

Haggard was a standout football player at Petaluma High School and after graduating in 2018 went on to have a successful two-year stint at Santa Rosa Junior College that earned him a scholarship to Indiana University.

He started at offensive tackle for the Hoosiers the past three seasons and was projected as either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.