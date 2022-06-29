Petaluma’s Spencer Torkelson on coming back to Giants’ ballpark as a member of the Tigers

Tiger rookie Spencer Torkelson is back in the Bay Area this week to play the San Francisco Giants.

Torkelson, a Casa Grande graduate, remembers being in the stands cheering when San Francisco clinched the NL Championship Series in 2012 on the way to its second World Series crown in three years. Marco Scutaro secured a pop-up to end it and smiled as the rain poured down when the Giants eliminated St. Louis.

“It was just a really cool atmosphere,” Torkelson said. “I went to a lot of Giants games, but that was one of the more memorable ones.”

The 22-year-old Torkelson grew up in Petaluma, where his preschool teacher painted a mural of then-Pac Bell Park on his bedroom wall. He expected some 500 supporters to be in the stands cheering him in his homecoming — including immediate family like his parents, brother, grandma and uncle.

The top pick in the 2020 amateur draft out of Arizona State, he already had a homecoming in Phoenix over the weekend when Detroit played the Diamondbacks.

The Giants beat the Tigers 4-3 on Tuesday night. They play again Wednesday afternoon.