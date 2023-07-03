NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer in the rain, hours after making his third All-Star team, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 8-4 on Sunday night for their first series win in a month.

Mark Canha also connected for his first home run since June 1 and Tommy Pham added an RBI double after being moved up to the second spot in New York’s lineup for the first time this year.

The struggling Mets (38-46) won a series for the first time since sweeping Philadelphia at home from May 30 to June 1. New York is 8-19 since, after taking two of three from the Giants.

“It wasn’t always aesthetically pleasing but we got it done,” manager Buck Showalter said.

With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Adam Ottavino struck out former Mets teammate J.D. Davis on three pitches to protect a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom half, Alonso lifted an 0-1 slider from Ryan Walker into the left-field seats for his 25th home run. The 433-foot shot was Alonso’s third homer since returning from a bruised left wrist on June 18.

Alonso had his second multi-hit game since coming back and scored a season-high three runs. His big night came after the first baseman was particularly hard on himself for committing throwing errors in the previous two games, including a costly miscue Friday night.

“If I could share with you the communication and the late-night texts and stuff, he beats himself up because he takes on the responsibility of how much his teammates and the team depend on him,” Showalter said.

Alonso also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk on a 10-pitch plate appearance before Jeff McNeil hit an RBI infield single that led to two runs in the third when shortstop Brandon Crawford committed an error.

Alonso doubled in the seventh and scored on Starling Marte’s bloop single that made it 6-4.

“It’s not like one day fixes everything, but today felt great,” Alonso said. “I still hit a ball hard in the first inning, I hit a line drive up the middle, but I thought I did a really good job of having the best at-bats I could and that’s what I try and do every day.”

In an interview on ESPN during the game, Alonso announced he will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle, looking to win the event for a third time.

Mets starter David Peterson allowed one run and three hits over four innings in his second start following a six-week demotion to Triple-A Syracuse. Grant Hartwig (1-1) worked two scoreless innings for his first career win.

“It’s great,” Peterson said. “Any series win is a good one. Obviously, the past is the past and it hasn’t been what we wanted. It’s a new month.”

Pinch-hitter Blake Sabol launched a two-run homer in the seventh off Mets reliever Jeff Brigham. Davis hit an RBI double off Dominic Leone to make it 5-4, but Brooks Raley retired Crawford with two on to end the inning.

The Giants scored their first run on an RBI grounder by Thairo Estrada in the third when the Mets couldn’t complete a double play.

San Francisco drew seven walks but went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and lost consecutive road series for the first time since April.

“We were in that game,” Sabol said. “We gave it our best shot.”

Ross Stripling opened for San Francisco and pitched two scoreless innings in his first start since May 17. Alex Wood (3-3) followed and allowed five runs — four earned — in 1 2/3 innings.

Wet weather

The game started on time after heavy rain pelted the field about two hours earlier, forcing San Francisco indoors for batting practice.

The tarp was removed about 45 minutes before first pitch and the series finale was completed without interruption, although rain reappeared as the Mets batted in the eighth.

Trainer’s room

Giants: Ex-Mets OF Michael Conforto (tight left hamstring) missed a third consecutive game in his return to Citi Field. Conforto, injured making a catch Thursday night at Toronto, did some running for the second straight day.

Mets: LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) will make his fifth minor league rehab start before the All-Star break. Quintana threw 64 pitches Friday but lasted only 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.

Up next

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (7-7, 3.43 ERA) opposes Seattle rookie RHP Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.37) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in San Francisco.

Mets: Off on Monday before visiting Arizona for the opener of a three-game series Tuesday.