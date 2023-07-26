Philippines shocks co-host New Zealand 1-0 for its first win at the Women's World Cup

Philippines made history at its first Women’s World Cup with its first goal and first win Tuesday, holding on under pressure to upset co-host New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

The New Zealanders only five days earlier had celebrated their first win in six trips to the Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Bolden scored the historic match-winner in the 24th minute and goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel — one of 18 U.S.-born or based players in the Philippines squad — produced a tireless performance to frustrate New Zealand as it desperately tried to rally.

For the tournament co-hosts, the jubilation that surrounded their 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener and transformed a rugby-mad nation into one suddenly besotted by soccer, melted away too soon.

A victory over Philippines would have meant New Zealand was the first of 32 teams at this World Cup to advance beyond the group stage.

But after conceding Bolden’s goal against the run of play, New Zealand was unable to recover. It had enjoyed 80% of possession before Santa Clara-born Bolden scored from the Philippines’ first shot on goal.

New Zealand ended with 67% of possession and 14 shots on goal to the Philippines’ three, but couldn’t find an equalizer, let alone a winner.

Hannah Wilkinson went close on a couple of occasions and Jacqui Hand hit the post in the 64th. In the cruelest blow for the home team, Wilkinson crossed in the 68th to Hand, who headed into the net for what appeared to be goal.

But a review showed Wilkinson was a fraction offside and the goal was disallowed. For the rest of the match, McDaniel was a sentinel in front of the Philippines’ goal.

“I’ve got everyone else’s tears all over my eyes, it’s so emotional,” Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said. “You saw how long New Zealand had to wait for its first win — six World Cups — and (for Philippines) to get it today was incredible.

“We made our own luck but we also had a lot of luck. New Zealand were on the front foot the whole game and deserved something. But football is cruel sometimes.”

When the final whistle sounded after five minutes of added time in which McDaniel pulled off two outstanding saves, there was only joy and celebration for the Philippines. Their fans were numerous — New Zealand has a substantial Philippines population — but apart from Bolden’s goal when they gave full voice to their support, they had been subdued; afraid it seemed to tempt fate.

Those fans must have watched some of the second half through their fingers as New Zealand pressed forward on attack and tested McDaniel with shot after shot. At the end they let their cries of joy rise out of Wellington’s Sky Stadium and into a fine but cool Wellington night.

New Zealanders, so optimistic after the win over Norway, were briefly shaken, silent but at last the saluted their team. A loss was unexpected but not terminal. Switzerland and Norway had a 0-0 draw later Tuesday in Hamilton in a result that leaves all four teams in Group A still able to advance.

The Swiss lead with four points, New Zealand and the Philippines each have three and Norway has one.

New Zealand will play Switzerland and Philippines is against Norway on Sunday.

Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann shielded Switzerland to a 0-0 draw against Norway on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand, as the Norwegians played without star striker Ada Hegerberg because of injury.

Hegerberg was initially listed to start, but the team announced during the match that the Ballon d’Or winner was unable to play after experiencing “a feeling in the groin” toward the end of her pre-match warmups.

The Norwegians could have used her to break open a scoreless game. In her place, Sophie Roman Haug started the match as a striker. But Roman Haug’s Women's World Cup debut proved to be a fruitless one. She was substituted in the 73rd minute for Karina Saevik.

Switzerland and Norway each had their share of opportunities to score a decisive opener throughout the match, but it was Norway that forced Thalmann to come up with four saves.

Despite a constant drizzle for most of the match, 10,769 fans were in attendance for the Group A match in a Waikato Stadium that holds just over 18,000.

Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo scored on her debut at the Women's World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea in Sydney.

The Real Madrid forward, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15, fired in her country's second goal of the match at Sydney Football Stadium before racing toward Colombia's fans in celebration.

The 18-year-old Caicedo, who is an inspirational figure on and off the field, further enhanced her reputation as one of soccer's rising stars with her goal and performance as Colombia made a winning start to the tournament.

In a moment for the history books, 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player in the Women’s World Cup when she went on as a second-half substitute.

By then, it was too late.