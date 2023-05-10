Photos: Press Democrat honors All-Star Athletes of Sonoma County

More than 60 student athletes from across Sonoma County — joined by their families, friends, coaches and school officials -received recognition Tuesday night at The Press Democrat’s 26th edition of its high school sports honors program, the All-Star Athlete Awards.

Students nominated by athletic directors and coaches in both athlete and scholar athlete categories were presented with All-Star Athlete medals as they were introduced to the audience at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa.

At the end of the evening, eight students were revealed as this year’s overall winners, each receiving a $500 scholarship from The Press Democrat.

The evening included remarks by Sonoma County running great Julia Stamps Mallon — a Montgomery High School and Stanford alum — and Dr. Todd Weitzenberg, Chief of Sports Medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

Click through the gallery above to see photos from the ceremony, and look for an announcement of all the nominees and details about the winners in Sunday’s Press Democrat sports section.