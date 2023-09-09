Photos: Sonoma County prep football teams on road in Ukiah, Napa

Friday night’s matchups included Ukiah hosting Casa Grande and Napa High hosting Montgomery High.|
September 8, 2023, 6:52PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

Week 3 of the prep football season on the North Coast included road games for two Sonoma County teams, including a high touted matchup in Ukiah, where acclaimed coach Paul Cronin’s Wildcats hosted Casa Grande in a battle of Division 3 programs.

The rematch from last year comes after much changed in the offseason for the two rivals (both 1-1), with potential playoff implications on the line.

Meanwhile, in Napa, the Grizzlies were looking for a win that would make them 3-0 to start the season, as opponents Montgomery High hoped to build on last week's 60-12 thrashing of Bethel and improve to 2-1 so far.

