Piner’s Mike Erickson entering 30th year at helm of school’s boys basketball program

Basketball and sports run deep in the family lineage of Piner High coach Mike Erickson, whose 29 years at the helm of the Prospectors’ boys varsity program make him the longest-tenured hoops coach at one school in Sonoma County.

The affable and low-key Erickson, 56, recently reflected on his coaching career, his program at Piner, the prospects of not playing this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the central role sports has played in his family.

Erickson grew up in Eureka and played point guard for the Loggers several years after his dad Julian retired as coach of the school’s varsity program. He then played two years at College of the Redwoods in Eureka before transferring to Humboldt State, where he played two years and helped as an assistant coach for a year while earning a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1987.

Erickson said he was planning on going into the business world, but a stint running the McKinleyville High School junior varsity program during the 1987-88 season convinced him that coaching was his true calling. He earned his teaching credential at Humboldt State in 1989 and coached two years at Gonzalez High School in Monterey County before moving to Piner in 1991, where he has coached ever since.

Remarkably, since Piner’s founding in 1966 the Prospectors have only had two varsity boys basketball coaches — Mike Gaddie (1966-1990) and Erickson.

“I am very happy at Piner. I have been very blessed, for sure,” Erickson said. “I have had supportive staff and administrations throughout the years with lots of supportive parents.”

Erickson has a .500-plus winning percentage in nearly three decades at Piner and his squads have won the North Bay League title six times, and finished second in the NBL and former Sonoma County League 10 times. Only one Erickson team (1993) finished in last place in the league standings.

“Most of the time, Piner has been blessed with pretty talented kids. From 1995 to 2005 we had a really good run,” Erickson said. “We have never had a whole lot of height at Piner, so we have had to play a full-court, up-tempo game.”

He has amassed a mantle full of coaching accolades in his 29 years on the Piner sideline: Press Democrat Redwood Empire Coach of the Year in 1999, 2000, and 2005; YSN365 Coach of the Year in 2015; NorCalPreps Division 3 coaching award in 2002; and NBL Coach of the Year multiple times, including in 2020.

But the awards, recognition, winning records and league titles are not what drives the humble Erickson.

“The most important thing is the relationships I have built with the kids. I have kept in touch with a lot of my players from years gone by and that is neat. I am friends with a lot of them,” he said. “Some of the most successful years are with teams that didn’t win the league championship. It’s not all based on wins and losses.”

One achievement that has eluded Erickson’s teams is a North Coast Section championship. In 2002, Piner advanced to the NCS Division 3 championship but lost to Del Norte. Subsequently, in the 2002 CIF NorCal playoffs, Piner lost in the first round to Foothill of Sacramento. The Prospectors have not qualified for the CIF state playoffs since.

“That was a tough loss to Del Norte; we had a lead late and let it get away,” Erickson said. “It would be nice to win a NCS title and a nice accomplishment, but it is not that big of a deal. We have had a lot of success in league and we do the best that we can in the sectional playoffs.”

Last year the Prospectors (26-3) barnstormed to an undefeated 10-0 NBL-Oak record and a league championship. With a talented, senior-heavy team, Piner seemed primed to go deep in to the NCS Division 3 playoffs as a No. 4 seed but lost in the second round 66-54 to fifth-seeded Miramonte of Orinda to end an otherwise marquee season.

“We had a great season last year,” Erickson said. “It would have been good to go a little farther in the playoffs.”

This year’s season has been pushed back until mid-March 2021 due to the coronavirus, and if it is indeed played Piner figures to be in the mix in the NBL-Oak, with six returning players and two returning starters. However, Erickson said the Prospectors almost certainly will not dominate the league like last season.

“We will have a competitive team but we won’t be as good as last year,” Erickson said candidly. “We lost quite a bit of talent and we won’t have as much depth.”

Erickson is uncertain whether there will be a season and is grappling with the logistics of getting his team prepared should games come to fruition in the spring. Basketball will be competing for facilities with many other sports due to the compressed schedule in the spring.

“I don’t know how it will all work. How do you get all the officials and gym space?” Erickson said. “We can’t really do much right now. We can’t use the facilities. At some point, I’ll have to figure out how to get workouts in during the week for the team as a unit. My players are holding out hope that there will be a season.”

Erickson’s brothers, Doug and Alan, also played basketball and have made careers in the field. Doug is on the administrative staff of the UCLA basketball program and Alan played at Humboldt State and then professionally for 17 years in Perth, Australia. Erickson’s sister, Jolynn, played volleyball at Sonoma State.

“We are a family that likes their sports,” Erickson said.

He has been a teacher for 32 years at Piner and currently teaches computer classes in the Career Tech Education department. In 1999, he married his wife, Kristi, who is a chemistry teacher at Piner and previously was an adviser for the Prospectors’ cheerleading squad.

Erickson passed on his love of sports to his three children. Oldest son Scott played point guard for Piner under his dad from 2016-2019 and will play at Santa Rosa Junior College next year. Younger son Matt is entering ninth grade and will likely play guard on the junior varsity basketball team. Daughter Hannah is a senior and plays on the varsity volleyball team as a hitter/setter.

While Erickson said he does not know when he will retire and will take it year by year, he is planning on coaching Matt when his son makes it to the varsity squad.

Erickson said that through the years his coaching philosophy has not changed, but his relationship with his players has naturally evolved. Early in his career, Erickson said he was coach/de facto big brother, then coach/adult mentor in the middle of his career, and now coach/father figure in the latter part of his career.

“What you lose in energy you gain in experience,” he said of being a long-time coach. “I hope I’m a good role model for my players. I hope they turn to me for advice.”