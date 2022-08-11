Pitcher recently in Giants system says he is gay

Solomon Bates, a pitcher who was recently in the Giants organization, said in an Instagram post Tuesday that he is gay. Bates had appeared in 25 games in the Giants' system this season, mostly with the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels and as recently as Friday.

Bates told Outsports that he was leaving the Flying Squirrels, the Giants' Double-A affiliate. If he catches on with another organization, he would be the second known active player in affiliated baseball to be out as gay.

"Being gay in this sport you don't know what comes at you! I thank the giants for giving me the opportunity to be myself and go out there and play the game that I love the most," he wrote in his post.

"The San Francisco Giants organization is extremely proud of Solomon for the courage he displayed in coming out and we support his decision to live his life proudly and openly," the team said in a statement. "We applaud the example he is setting for those in the game of baseball and beyond."

He had been out to his teammates since 2019, he told Outsports. He also said that he had dropped hints about this part of his life in social media posts, which included a tweet that reads, "I'm going to open up doors for people like me and be the best at everything!!!!" and a rainbow emoji in an Instagram post.

I'm going to open up doors for people like me and be the best at everything!!!! — Solomon Bates (@SolomonBates_) August 5, 2022

"I'm still going to open up doors for gay athletes like me," he wrote. "Still will strive to be one of the greatest to do it. ... Gay men can play a manly sport if you give us a chance to. Thank you giants, you guys made a new fan. But gave me a chip to keep going. I love all the new friends that I've made. I'm not going to cry. I'm going to keep pushing."

He had a 3.74 ERA in 43 innings, almost entirely in AA ball, this year. He pitched in college at USC and was a 2018 eighth-round pick by the Giants in 2018.