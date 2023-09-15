Players in Spain’s women’s soccer league call Off strike

ZARAGOZA, Spain — Players in Spain’s women’s soccer league have called off a strike that delayed the opening of the season after reaching an agreement with the league over minimum salaries, a rare moment of harmony in what has been an acrimonious period in Spanish soccer.

The agreement, confirmed early Thursday, would raise the minimum salary for players in the league to 21,000 euros (about $22,500), from 16,000 euros this season, a significant increase but still far short of what their male counterparts make.

The minimum is scheduled to rise to 23,500 euros for the 2025-26 season, with the potential for an even higher benchmark “if enough profits are obtained from commercial assets,” such as sponsorship, according to a statement from the unions representing the players.

Spanish soccer is in the midst of a turbulent moment, touched off by an unwanted kiss by Luis Rubiales, the nation’s top soccer official at the time, on Jennifer Hermoso, one of the national team’s top players. The episode occurred last month after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

The furor over Rubiales’ conduct — both the kiss and what came after — has put a spotlight on the various inequities and accusations of misconduct in the Spanish game, with claims of deeply rooted discrimination and chauvinism. The episode has been described in some quarters as Spain’s #MeToo moment.

The negotiations were “tough, intense and long,” Beatriz Álvarez, the president of Spain’s fledgling professional women’s league, said during a late-night news conference.

The unions, in their statement, made clear that they were looking for more than just increased compensation, highlighting the need to continue to work not just for higher pay but also for better maternity conditions and “harassment protocol.”

The national team is scheduled to play its first match since the World Cup next week, against Sweden, and it is not clear whether the players will consider the departures of Rubiales and Vilda to be enough to bring them back into the fold.

The answer to that question may come Friday, when Montse Tomé, who was chosen to replace Vilda and is the first woman to lead the national team, will name her roster for the match next week.