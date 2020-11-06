Players: Oregon State volleyball coach used abuse to free up scholarships

Midway through her freshman season at Oregon State, Kyla Waiters locked herself in the bathroom, and a concerned teacher’s assistant called 911. “I just thought I didn’t want to live anymore,” Waiters said.

Her decision a few months earlier to accept a scholarship to play volleyball for coach Mark Barnard’s team had been seeded with promises and hope. Named to a high school All-American team and attracting interest from more than a dozen Division I schools, Waiters said Barnard and his staff had promised to teach her a new position, give her a redshirt year to learn it, then potentially build a winning team around her.

Before a single semester had passed, all that was gone.

By the end of the season, Waiters ― her arms and wrists scarred from a cutting habit she said she’d developed due to the stress of volleyball at Oregon State ― was in Barnard’s office, being told he was shopping her scholarship. Her best plan, he said, would be to find another school.

“The sooner you move on, the better,” Barnard told her in a conversation she recorded and provided to the Associated Press.

That message came only weeks after police responded to the 911 call. Waiters is the third Oregon State player to seriously contemplate suicide since 2016, according to first-hand accounts from two of those players, along with three accounts of the aftermath of the other player’s near attempt that were provided to the Associated Press by people familiar with that episode. Those people did not want their names used because of the sensitivity of the subject.

Players detect pattern

Waiters was among a half-dozen players who reached out to the Associated Press after a July story in which players, parents and people familiar with the program said Oregon State volleyball coaches physically and emotionally abused some players while the administration took no outward steps to address complaints.

About a year after Waiters’ call to the police, another promising freshman, Amya Small, was taken to the hospital after downing dozens of over-the-counter medications. Barnard pulled Small’s scholarship shortly after her hospital trip.

Waiters said she had been stunned to read about Small’s suicide attempt and an account of mental and emotional issues that Small said stemmed in part from her treatment by members of the volleyball program.

“I genuinely thought the article was written about me, that’s how similar my story was to Amya’s story,” Waiters said.

She is among 11 players to quit or transfer from the Oregon State program since 2016, with some of them forced out using similar methods.

Two additional players ― setter Delaney Taylor and another who did not want her name used for fear of backlash from former teammates ― joined Waiters in telling the Associated Press they had also experienced many of the abuses outlined in the July story. That included coaches running practices that put players at risk and Barnard and others dangling four-year scholarships and then withdrawing them due to on-court performance, unusually harsh even at the top level of college sports.

They also said the coaching staff pitted teammates against each other, in part by asking players in postseason surveys to name the team’s weakest links and then trying to drum those players out of the program.

Investigation closed

The university said it had opened investigations after receiving other complaints and that those investigations were closed. It did not disclose the results. Waiters said she did not take her issues to school administrators because she felt it would jeopardize her standing on the team.

The Associated Press has reached out multiple times to ask Barnard and administrators for comment. They would not make Barnard available for an interview, and school spokesman Steve Clark said “OSU continues to dispute the allegations that you share or make.”

He said privacy laws prohibit the school from discussing individuals’ cases and said the school provides mental-health counseling for all students.

After the initial Associated Press story, a senior on the team sent a group text to teammates warning them against speaking to reporters without having the requests vetted by school officials.

“Your scholarship can be taken away,” the text said.

Clark said no such policy exists at the school.

Before that text was sent, several former players already had mounted a campaign, mostly on social media, to defend Barnard, who has a four-year head coaching record of 53-73 that includes one trip to the NCAA tournament followed by two last-place finishes in the Pac-12. They described him as a leader who took pains to build a winning, inclusive culture and who did not use intimidation or threats to motivate players.