Playoff time for Casa Grande, St. Vincent, Petaluma

Whether it is considered the continuation of the season or a brand new start, all three Petaluma-area football teams are headed to the North Coast Section playoffs. Two will start at home.

Both Casa Grande and St. Vincent will host first-round games. Casa Grande, co-champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League, plays Friday night against Benicia, champion of the Diablio-Foothill League in Division 3. St. Vincent, co-champion of the North Bay League Redwood faces St. Patrick-St. Vincent from Vallejo, a member of the Tri-County-Rock League, in a Saturday afternoon Division 7 game at Yarbrough Field.

Petaluma will travel for a Saturday afternoon Division 4 game in Mill Valley against Tamalpais from the Marin Valley Athletic League.

CASA GRANDE

It will be a clash of league champions when Casa Grande hosts Benicia’s Panthers Friday night in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 3 football playoffs.

Casa Grande is champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League, while Benicia won the Diablo-Foothill League. Actually, both teams are co-champions.

Benicia shared its title with Campolindo and Las Lomas, all with 4-1 league marks. The Panthers lost their last regular season game to Las Lomas to create the log jam. Earlier, Benicia defeated Campolino 35-0 while Campolindo defeated Las Lomas 35-28.

Things are a little less complicated in Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League. Both the Gauchos and Vintage finished with 5-1 league marks. Casa gave Vintage its first league loss in three years, winning 46-44, but stumbled against American Canyon, losing 48-30. Vintage handled American Canyon 34-12. The Wolves were then taken out of title contention by a 31-22 loss to Justin-Siena.

The win over Vintage gave the 7-3 Gauchos not only a spot in the NCS playoffs, but, as designated league champion, a first-round home game. The loss to Casa not only cost Vintage an non-shared league championship, but a spot in the talent-loaded Division 1 playoffs where the Crushers are ranked No. 10, with eight teams forming the division bracket.

Casa Grande coach John Antonio said his team is excited and ready, but knows it won’t be easy.

“They (the Panthers) are big up front. They run the ball, but they will also throw. They have some great skill people. Any guy who gets the ball in his hands is a threat to score. They have three or four guys who are going to be playing D-1 in college.”

Offensively the Panthers are led by a pair of talented seniors. Quarterback Tyson Wallace has completed 122 of 183 passes for 1,780 yards and 24 touchdowns. Running back Janari Boone has gained 603 yards rushing and scored seven touchdowns.

Antonio said because of Benicia’s explosiveness, the Gauchos might change their tactics a bit. Led by record-setting quarterback Jacob Porteous, Casa is one of the most potent passing teams in the NCS, rushing to the scrimmage line without huddling for an up-tempo aerial attack. Porteous has completed 233 passes for 3,409 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Antonio indicated the Gauchos might be a little more deliberate against the Panthers. “We might try to control the ball a little more,” he said.

Casa Grande goes into the game as the No. 6 seed. Antonio said as league champion with a 7-3 record against loaded competition he felt the Gauchos should have had a higher seed, but he is happy with a match-up they have.

“The pressure is on them as the No. 3 seed,” he pointed out. “I like our match-up. I’m anxious to see how our offense matches up against their athletic defense.”

Casa Grande goes into the game completely healthy for the first time this season. That means Antonio Bernardini will be back at middle linebacker. “Having Antonio back is important. It means we can do some different things with our defense,” the coach said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent opens the North Coast Section, Division 7 playoffs against a St. Patrick-St. Vincent team that is dangerous despite being in a betwixt and between season.

The Bruins were on the verge of putting together an excellent season before the COVID pandemic stopped all football activity last fall. Now back on the field, they have a very young team that is looking toward the future. Which leaves them in the now phase with a 4-7 record and a fifth place 1-5 mark in the Tri-County Rock League.

They come into Yarbrough Field on the St. Vincent campus as the No. 8 seed to face No. 1 seed St. Vincent standing as co-North Bay League Redwood champion with an 8-1 overall record.

“They are very young, but they have some really good players,” said St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “There is no way we are looking past them. Our players have done a great job all year not looking past anyone. They are super focused. They know what they need to do.”