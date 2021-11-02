Police investigating assault allegations said to involve Petaluma JV football players

Petaluma Police and Petaluma High School officials are investigating an on-campus disturbance that reportedly turned physical last week. The incident reportedly involved some members of the Petaluma junior varsity football team.

Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said police were called by a parent last Thursday about an alleged assault. Lyons said officers contacted three parents of Petaluma High students who stated their sons had been assaulted at school before football practice.

The nature of the incident remains unclear at this point. But police said some of the incidents were recorded and shared on social media.

Petaluma High School Principal Justin Mori, in a prepared statement, said the school had also been contacted by parents about the incident.

“Several parents informed our administrative team about an incident involving students from the Petaluma High School JV football team,” Mori said. “Parents stated that their student athletes had been assaulted before football practice by other members of the team.”

“As a school and district, violence on campus is never tolerated and, based upon the finding of our investigation, the school is taking action. Apart from individual student consequences, student safety is our priority, and we are looking at how to ensure this sort of incident does not happen again.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Mori at 773-4652 or by email at jmori@petk12.org. You may also contact Petaluma Police Det. Zeus Rivera at 778-4372.