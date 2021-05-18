Predicting who wins Warriors-Lakers play-in game and why

Three years since their last postseason meeting, Stephen Curry and LeBron James meet again. A taxing regular season concluded this past weekend with a busy schedule in which James looked spry in his return to the Los Angeles Lakers and Curry unloaded 46 points in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies to clinch the No. 8 seed and a play-in date with the Lakers.

The marquee matchup of the new play-in tournament will renew a rivalry between two stars whose success defined the last decade. On Wednesday, Curry's Warriors will play James' Lakers at Staples Center to determine which team advances to the playoffs and plays the Phoenix Suns as the West's seventh seed. The loser will get another chance and need to beat either the Grizzlies or San Antonio Spurs to claim the eighth seed and a first-round meeting with the Utah Jazz.

Curry and James are familiar with meeting each other on the biggest of stages, including in four straight Finals matchups from 2015 to 2018 when James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors won three out of four meetings, and Curry has a 15-7 postseason edge over James. Meanwhile, James holds a 9-7 advantage over Curry in the regular season. This play-in game is somewhere between the regular season and postseason.

But not since June 2018 have Curry and James met in a game with such stakes. Both took different roads to get here. Curry, still playing with the same team that drafted him, missed most of last season with a broken hand, hasn't played with fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson since 2019 and spent most of this season on a team hovering around .500 that appeared to prioritize rookie James Wiseman's long-term development over winning.

"It was a little bleak in February and March, where we didn't know what type of team we were going to be and we were really struggling to find our identity," Curry said Sunday. "We're in a good spot right now. We obviously know there's a lot of work to do. No matter how the season goes, I'm really proud of the way that we've given ourselves a chance to make this season matter."

Curry's scoring surge starting in April propelled Golden State into the top rung of the play-in tournament. The Warriors finished the regular season by winning 15 of their last 20 games as Curry averaged more than 37 points per game in April and May. A season-long average of 32 points per game earned Curry his second career scoring title and led James to assert he should be the MVP.

"Just look what he's done this year," James said of Curry. "Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody was saying now that Klay was hurt, can Steph carry a team on his own, carry a team into the postseason, keep a team afloat? He's done that and more.

"If Steph's not on Golden State's team, then what are we looking at? We get caught up in who has the best record instead of just saying who had the best season this year? Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year."

Meanwhile, after leading the Lakers to the 2020 championship in the bubble, James has missed 27 games in the most injury-plagued season of his career. Despite starting the season 21-6, seemingly on pace to repeat as NBA champions, James suffered a high ankle sprain and Los Angeles tumbled down the standings and into the play-in tournament, much to James' annoyance.

"Whoever came up with that (expletive) needs to be fired," James said earlier this month after his Lakers lost six of seven games and were on the brink of falling to the No. 7 seed of the play-in tournament.

But that annoyance must morph into urgency. There is clearly mutual respect between Curry and James, between the Warriors and the Lakers. But none would like more than to come out on top of this intrastate showdown and send the other to a win-or-go-home game on Friday.

Of course, everything emanates from these two future Hall of Famers, but they alone won't decide who wins Wednesday. Here's a look at the biggest questions and Xs and Os that will.

Can they learn anything from the regular-season meetings?

The Lakers took the season series 2-1, but only one of those games, way back on Jan. 18, featured both teams at full strength. In that meeting, the Warriors came back from 19 points down to win, 115-113. At the time, the Lakers were 11-4 and the Warriors were 7-6.

Curry scored 26 points, including 19 in the second half, but was held to 8-of-22 shooting and 3 for 12 from 3-point range. He got help from Kelly Oubre Jr. (23 points), Eric Paschall (19) and Andrew Wiggins (18).

The Lakers' stars had a tough night at Chase Center. James finished with just 19 points, making just two shots outside the paint, five rebounds and five assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting but did grab 17 rebounds. Davis did not play in either of the next two matchups, both won by the Lakers.