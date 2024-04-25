Baseball/softball roundup: Top 3 softball squads victorious; St. Vincent beats Piner in baseball

Softball

T-No. 1 Casa Grande 17, Justin-Siena 0 (5)

The Gauchos erupted for seven runs in both the first and third innings Wednesday to pull away early over Justin-Siena.

Lauren Ketchu led the lights-out Casa offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs and four RBIs. The Gauchos shortstop doubled twice and singled once, while accumulating five total bases.

Kyra Jensen also had a big day at the plate for Casa (16-2, 8-2 Vine Valley Athletic League), as she went 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI while stealing a base. She had four total bases and also had a double.

In the circle, Aubrie Zavala pitched four out of the five innings, allowing just three hits and zero runs while striking out six from Justin-Siena (3-12, 0-9).

T-No. 1 Vintage 4, Napa 0

Four Crushers recorded RBIs as Vintage (13-3-1, 9-0 VVAL) scored in the later innings to beat rival Napa (7-10, 2-7), sweeping the Grizzlies for the second straight year.

Malina Viruet and Angie Rubalcava combined for a big-time performance in the circle, allowing just three hits and walking one while striking out 12.

Viruet and Rubalcava also led Vintage at the plate. Viruet went 3-for-4 on the day with one RBI, while Rubalcava went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Crushers win, plus Casa’s win, sets up a huge VVAL matchup on Friday at Vintage.

No. 3 American Canyon 11, Petaluma 2

Completely different from their 10-inning first meeting, the Wolves (14-4, 8-2 VVAL) scored eight runs in the first three innings to sweep Petaluma (8-10, 3-5).

Deja Montgomery went 2-for-2 at the plate for AmCan, scoring three runs. Isabella Santiago went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.

In the circle, Alexandria Yra had a complete-game outing, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five.

Lily Gemma went 2-for-2 at the dish to lead the Trojans.

Baseball

St. Vincent 6, Piner 0

To the tune of nine hits, the Mustangs breezed past Piner to pick up their fifth league win.

St. Vincent (10-10, 5-4 NBL-Redwood) started the scoring with a three-run top of the third. Nico Antonini’s triple and a Joseph Edwards single were the catalysts, while Edwards also stole home in the frame.

The Mustangs would score three more in the top of the fifth, as Edwards (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Josh Malik ripped RBI singles.

Jack Mountanos earned the win on the bump, hurling a complete-game shutout while allowing only one hit by the Prospectors (2-14, 1-8_

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.