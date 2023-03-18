Prep baseball: 27th annual A.L. Rabinovitz tournament set for early next week

The 27th annual A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial baseball tournament put on by Montgomery High School is set for early next week, with a field full of some of the top teams from around the area.

The two-day tournament begins Tuesday with doubleheaders set to take place at four different locations between eight teams. The tournament is scheduled to wrap up play Wednesday, with the championship game set for 4 p.m. at Montgomery.

The current schedule hinges on the weather early next week. Rain is forecast for Sonoma County on Tuesday, so games could be rescheduled if needed.

Making up the field this year are Analy, Piner, Rancho Cotate, Maria Carrillo, Montgomery, Ukiah, Campolindo and returning champion Windsor.

Here’s the full schedule for the tournament.

Tuesday's games

Game 1: Analy (3-3) vs. Windsor (4-0), at Analy, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Piner (2-6) vs. Rancho Cotate (4-4), at Piner, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Maria Carrillo (6-0) vs. Campolindo (2-2-1), at Maria Carrillo, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Montgomery (4-3) vs. Ukiah (3-0), at Montgomery, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, at Analy, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, at Piner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, at Montgomery, 2:30 p.m.

Game 8: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, at Maria Carrillo, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

3rd-place game, at Montgomery, 10 a.m.

7th-place game, at Piner, 11 a.m.

Consolation championship, at Montgomery, 1 p.m.

Championship game, at Montgomery, 4 p.m.

