Prep baseball: Cardinal Newman hangs on for 10th victory in row

The Cardinal Newman baseball team got timely hitting and a gem from starting pitcher Mason Lerma as it held off Maria Carrillo 8-5 in league play on Wednesday to extend its winning streak to 10 games.

Lerma, a lefty junior allowed one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings, earning his third win of the season to lead the Press Democrat’s top-ranked team to its 11th win of the year. The Cardinals also remain unbeaten in North Bay League-Oak play and hold sole possession of first place at 3-0.

The Cardinals led 4-0 after two before blowing the game open with a four-run sixth. But that inning would prove to be crucial in the win as the Pumas (5-8-1, 0-1), ranked No. 8 in the area by the PD, responded with four runs in their half of the sixth and another run in the seventh to make things interesting late.

“It was good up until the last inning and a half, two innings,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Derek Benedetti. “We make a couple plays and get out of that sixth inning without any runs, just gotta make a couple plays.”

The Cardinals committed four errors on the day, most of which led to the late rally. The Pumas also could have been cleaner in the field as they committed several errors early to fall into the quick 4-0 hole.

Brady Boyd went 3 for 4 with a double three RBIs and Anane Wilson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to pace the Cardinals offensively. Boyd got the first big hit of the game, a two-run single in the first inning to put the Cardinals in control early. Nate Phelps (2 for 4, RBI) doubled and Wilson singled in consecutive at bats to start the scoring in the sixth.

Trailing 8-0, Maria Carrillo answered in kind in the bottom of the sixth. Wesley Allen delivered the big hit, a booming two-run triple that made it 8-3.

Maria Carrillo ace Josh Volmerding took the loss but rebounded after a rocky start with three scoreless innings. He finished the game with eight hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts in five innings of work.

“It was a battle,” said Maria Carrillo head coach Sam Bruno. “I’m glad we competed and didn’t roll over for them. We made it 8-5 instead of 8-goose egg. I’m proud of that. I think we can compete with them. I want to give them a better game Friday.”

The final game of the two-game league series on Friday will be the Cardinals’ last tune-up ahead of the prestigious Boras Classic tournament in Sacramento next week. Cardinal Newman will be one of several state-ranked teams featured in the elite field.

“It’s an exciting tournament,” Benedetti said. “It’s a good test, regardless of the outcome, it’s a good test to play high-quality teams.”

Benedetti said he could have let Lerma pitch beyond five innings on Friday but said he wanted to keep him sharp and rested for next week. Lerma, one of a few strong arms the Cardinals boast, is 3-0 on the season with 34 strikeouts, seven walks and 1.28 earned run average in a team-high 27.1 innings pitched.

Lerma has been one of the key pieces to the Cardinals’ 11-1 start to the year. He guided the Cardinals to their signature win to this point, an 8-0 shutout of state powerhouse Buchanan-Clovis in their third game of the year that kickstarted their current winning streak.

He said the team rose to a different level after that game.

“I think that proved to all of us – like we all know we can – but proving to ourselves that we can win, we can shut out these powerhouse schools,” he said.

The Cardinals are currently ranked No. 19 in the state by CalHi Sports.

On the other side of the field, the Pumas are a younger squad this year, chock full of juniors who log heavy playing time, including Volmerding. They’ve had their growing pains but have shown flashes of their potential.

“We’re a little inexperience at the varsity level but we have a lot of talent,” Bruno sad. “I feel we’re better than our record indicates. We dropped two extra-inning games and two that we had commanding leads in. That’s kind of how our season has gone.”

They entered Wednesday’s game on a three-game winning streak and will look to bounce back from this loss on Friday.

