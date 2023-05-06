Prep baseball: Cardinal Newman routs Windsor to win NBL-Oak title

Unlike the previous three meetings, Friday’s high-stakes league finale between rivals Cardinal Newman and Windsor was absent of any drama.

Needing a win to avoid sharing the league title with the Jaguars for the second straight year, the Cardinals raced out to a fast start and never looked back in a convincing 9-0 win on a rainy day at Cardinal Newman to clinch the North Bay League-Oak regular-season title outright.

It’s the first win for Cardinal Newman (22-1, 9-1) in their last four meetings with Windsor (16-6, 7-3) dating back to last year, when they were swept in the final series of the regular season to force a share of the league title.

There would be no sharing the league pennant this year.

Landen Rota allowed one hit and struck out 10 in six shutout innings to earn the win and added three hits, including an RBI double, to help his own cause at the plate.

Nate Niehaus also doubled in a two-hit day with three RBIs and Brady Boyd recorded three sacrifice flies, resulting in three RBIs, to lead the offensive attack.

“This is huge,” Niehaus said of the win. “Big rivalry, been kind of building up throughout the years, took some tough losses but today we just had a killer mentality and came out and took what was ours.”

In the opener of the two-game series Wednesday, Windsor rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 5-4 win. It was reminiscent of last year’s series finale, when the Jaguars scored three times in the last inning to steal a 4-3 walk-off win.

Wednesday’s loss also ended the Cardinals’ 21-game winning streak to open the year that launched them to the top of most regional rankings. It was a needed result to refocus before the playoffs, Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti said.

“They weren’t going to lose the game,” he said of his team. “There was no other outcome than this one. This was the only option. For us, if anyone thought there was another outcome, then they weren’t being honest with themselves.

“I had the utmost confidence that guys were going to take care of business today. They work too hard and prepare themselves too well to not play like this. Wednesday was just a little bump in the road that needed to happen.”

From the get-go, the Cardinals were locked in. After taking a 1-0 lead off Boyd’s first sacrifice fly of the day in the first, they opened the second inning by loading the bases with no outs. Two walks and Boyd’s second fly later, it was suddenly 4-0.

They weren’t done as they loaded the bases with one out in the third. Niehaus brought in two more runs with a single to center to make it 6-0 and Boyd’s third sac fly a batter later made it 7-0. Jack Lazark then extended it to 8-0 when he reached on an error.

Conditions were far from ideal. A constant rain that fell all game made Newman’s turf field slick and turned the dirt mound to mud. The Cardinals just adjusted to it better.

Rota was nearly untouchable. He didn’t allow his first hit until the fourth, when the Cardinals already led 8-0. He exited after finishing out the sixth with his ninth and 10th strikeouts.

“We’re comfortable against them, but it just got away from us too quickly today,” Windsor head coach Dave Avila said. “It was just tough with Rota on the mound. He fights and he’s good.”

“We didn’t get it done the way we’ve been doing it,” Avila added. “Pitching and defense have been our bread and butter all year and it just kinda didn’t work out today. That’s baseball. No finger pointing, no nothing — we win as a team, we lose as a team.”

The win guarantees the Cardinals the No. 1 seed in next week’s NBL tournament. Windsor will be the No. 2 seed. They could face each other again in the championship game next Friday at Recreation Park in Healdsburg.

The tournament field will be set after Ukiah and Rancho Cotate play Saturday night.

