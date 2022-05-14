Prep baseball: Cardinal Newman shuts down Maria Carrillo to win North Bay League-Oak tournament

Coming into the North Bay League-Oak baseball tournament, the stage was set for what would have been billed as the game of the season in the championship game on Friday.

The potential meeting between Windsor, the tournament’s top seed, and Cardinal Newman, the second seed, would likely have drawn a capacity crowd after the Jaguars pulled off a stunning and dramatic sweep of the Cardinals to end league play last week.

However, no such rematch came to be. Maria Carrillo, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, played spoiler with an 11-0 win over Windsor in the semifinals, setting up a meeting with Cardinal Newman for the tournament title.

Despite their best efforts, the Pumas weren’t able to pull off another upset as host Cardinal Newman won the championship game 4-0 on Friday behind some timely offense and a gutty performance from starting pitcher Landon Rota.

Rota earned the win with eight strikeouts and four walks in 5⅔ innings and worked out of several high-stress situations to keep the Pumas (11-14-1) off the board. His outing allowed the Cardinals (20-5) to tack on some needed insurance runs and extend their lead late in the game.

“He’s been gutty all year,” Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti said of his junior pitcher. “We’ve gotten some pretty darn good performances from our pitching staff this year, but if you look back at what he’s done he’s been pretty consistent all year.”

The Cardinals held a 1-0 lead when Rota got a strikeout, looking to strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth. The pitch appeared to be low in the zone and Maria Carrillo thought they had tied the game only to walk off the field shocked at the call.

“They’re already good and then every call goes their way; it’s frustrating,” Maria Carrillo head coach Sam Bruno said. “But, you know, that didn’t dictate the final score. I think they still would have beat us, but it would have made it a lot closer.”

The Pumas had another ripe opportunity to break through in the fifth as they loaded the bases with no outs to open the frame. Once again, Rota deftly worked out of the jam, getting back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to end the threat.

“That’s the best feeling in baseball,” Rota said, “just getting out of that.”

The Cardinals had taken their 1-0 lead on a booming Brady Boyd double in the third and then added a run in the fourth on a Jack Lazark RBI single. They started to create some separation in the fifth with two more runs — the first on a sacrifice fly from Rota, who went 2 for 2 on the day — and the second on a passed ball that allowed Anane Wilson to score from third.

After the two bases-loaded situations, the scoring opportunities were few and far between for the Pumas.

Starter Wesley Allen went the distance, allowing eight hits, four runs (three earned) with two walks and a strikeout in six innings.

Despite the loss, Bruno feels confident about how his team closed out the regular season.

“We’re playing a lot better this time of the year,” he said. “It’s amazing the improvement that these boys have made. I think we’ll get into the playoffs, and I think we’ll be able to make a run.”

For Cardinal Newman, the 2-0 week coming off the sweep to Windsor and a shutout to College Park was exactly what the doctor ordered heading into the postseason.

“It’s a whole new season,” DeBenedetti said. “Every game is a one-and-done scenario. So yes, we’re confident, but baseball can also humble you if you don’t prepare properly. But I’m confident we’ll prepare properly and let the chips fall where they may.”

DeBenedetti added that the Cardinals had to do a bit of soul-searching after last week.

“It tests who you are,” he said. “You have to ask yourself who you are and what you’re made of and what you want.

“I think the bounce-back kind of showed who we are. We’re gritty, we’re tough, we can be sharp when we’re on all cylinders and that’s what we expect to be. We just had to reassess, go back to work and get back to being ourselves.”

With the win, the Cardinals earned the NBL-Oak’s automatic bid to the North Coast Section playoffs next week, not that they needed it to reach the postseason. The Cardinals were already likely in line to earn the top seed in the Division 3 playoffs.

All local teams will find out their playoff seeding on Sunday.