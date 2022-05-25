Prep baseball: Cardinal Newman to play for school’s 1st baseball section title

The Cardinal Newman baseball team will have a shot at making history on Friday.

The Cardinals will be looking to capture their first section title in program history after advancing to the title game of the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs with a 10-0 win over visiting Campolindo in five innings in the North Coast Section semifinals on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Cardinals (23-5) got out to a blazing start offensively and rode the hot hand of starting pitcher Mason Lerma — who struck out nine in a two-hit shutout — to secure their second straight mercy-rule win of the playoffs.

“This is just the result of their hard work,” Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti said of his players. “They just put in the work all season and they’re super focused right now and they’re getting results based on their efforts. … It’s all them.”

The Cardinals will host No. 7 seed San Marin (18-8-1) in their first section title game appearance since 2008. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Against the fourth-seeded Cougars (14-12), Newman broke things open early with a five-run second, followed shortly after by a four-run third to build its lead to 10-0 through three.

Anane Wilson got the scoring started in the second with a two-run triple before Brady Boyd launched his second home run of the season over the left field fence to make it 5-0. Vero Poueu capped the inning off with a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.

Then, in the third, Gavin Rognlien — who got the Cardinals on the board with an RBI single in the first — doubled with the bases loaded to clear the bases and give the hosts a 9-0 advantage. Jack Lazark followed with another RBI double a batter later for good measure.

Rognlien, a Santa Clara commit, went 3 for 3 in the game with two doubles and four RBIs. The senior outfielder said that winning a section title has been the Cardinals’ goal since before this season even began.

“It’s something that we’ve worked for all season, even going back to last year — not having NCS, not having playoffs — this was something that we set a goal on right after that last game last year,” he said.

Lerma, who needed just 81 pitches for his five-inning shutout, echoed that sentiment.

“I think before the season this was definitely something we felt we could accomplish,” said the junior lefty, who improved to 8-1 on the year and lowered his earned run average to 1.43. “It was just about needing to be together as a team and everyone doing their part.”

While the Cardinals have been the top team in the area all spring, they weren’t immune to some late-season stumbles. After piling up a 13-game winning streak, starting league play at 8-0 and climbing to as high as No. 14 in the state rankings, they lost three straight games in one week to close out the regular season, costing them sole possession of the North Bay League-Oak title.

While it’s never good to lose three in a row, the Cardinals can’t help but partially credit that skid for their play of late.

“I think that was good for us,” Rognlien said. “We’d won a lot of games, had two big winning streaks this year and we were kind of riding high, feeling good, and that kind of brought us back down to earth. I think it was good to have that right before playoffs.”

Now their attention turns to the upstart Mustangs, who have been no stranger to this stage over the past decade. They won the NCS Division 3 title in 2018 and were co-champs with Acalanes in 2011.

They’ll look to play spoiler on Friday like they did in the second round, when they upset No. 2 seed Bishop O’Dowd 7-3.

“(Our confidence is) high, but then again, we saw what we did two weeks ago, the 0-3 week,” said Rognlien. “We’re staying down to earth, taking it one at-bat at a time and if we do that, good things will happen.”

