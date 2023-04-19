Prep baseball: Cardinal Newman’s matchup with state No. 1 in Boras Championship canceled

Cardinal Newman baseball’s highly anticipated matchup against Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks, the state’s No. 1 team, in the Boras Classic State Championship at the end of the month was canceled this week due to scheduling conflicts, the tournament announced in a statement Tuesday.

Notre Dame, the winner of the Boras Classic South, officially forfeited the game because it would have exceeded the 28-game limit set by the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation. The tournament announced the Cardinals (17-0), the winners of the Boras Classic North and the current No. 1 team in Northern California, as de facto champions.

“Although the Boras Foundation required all teams participating in the Classic to make available a fifth game in case of reaching the State Championship, Notre Dame failed to do so in their season schedule as originally noted and communicated to the Boras Foundation, last year when invitations were distributed,” tournament organizers stated in a news release. “The Boras Foundation was notified early Monday morning that Notre Dame has forfeited their Boras Classic State game due to their lack of planning prior the season beginning.”

Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti told The Press Democrat on Tuesday that he was “disappointed” in the news. He said he spoke with tournament organizers Monday and they discussed a few possible replacement teams — like Huntington Beach, the South runner-up, or Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas, the Boras Arizona winner — but neither had flexibility in their schedule.

"The kids worked so hard to achieve that moment and get an opportunity to compete at that level and on that stage and I know that they're going to be bummed, but it's my job to keep our focus on the next task at hand,” DeBenedetti said.

The Boras Classic is an annual regional tournament that features most of the top teams on the West Coast. The April 29 game between Cardinal Newman and Notre Dame — currently ranked Nos. 7 and 11 in the nation, respectively, by MaxPreps — was being billed as a midseason state title game between the two best teams in their regions.

The Cardinals will close out the regular season with three North Bay League-Oak series over the next three weeks. They’re facing Maria Carrillo in a home-and-away series this Wednesday and Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.