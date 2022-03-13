Prep baseball: Casa Grande topples Tamalpais in extra innings

In four appearances this season, Elijah Stevenson has looked as comfortable on the mound as he has on the golf course for the last three years.

Up until this spring, the Casa Grande senior played for the Gauchos’ golf team, but he decided that he wanted to give baseball, the sport he played his whole life, one final shot.

So far, he’s made the most of his opportunities — and the Gauchos are reaping the benefits of having his steady arm in their rotation.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, he turned in his best performance of the year to help lead the Gauchos to a 7-6 extra-innings win over visiting Tamalpais. Stevenson entered in a jam in the sixth inning but went on to turn in a gem, allowing just one hit and striking out two over the final three innings of the game to earn his second win of the year.

Stevenson faced a bases-loaded, no-out situation when he came into the game in the sixth but escaped with just one unearned run allowed. After that, he was nearly untouchable over the final two innings, allowing the Gauchos (6-1) to come away with the win.

“Coming in with the bases loaded, it’s always a pressure situation, but you just gotta trust your defense,” Stevenson said. “We work a lot in practice and I think that showed today.”

In 8⅔ innings of work in the early going, he’s allowed just six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts, a 2-0 record and 0.00 earned-run average.

“We’re not afraid to give the ball to him in any situation,” Casa Grande head coach Pete Sikora said of Stevenson. “He’s a very welcome addition to our program. Sorry we missed him for his freshman, sophomore and junior years, but we’re really glad to have him now.”

Dylan Petersen, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, delivered the game-winning hit to break the 6-6 tie in the bottom of the eighth. His high-hopping ground ball up the middle that was knocked down by Tam’s second baseman was enough to score Kaden Ramirez from third.

“I was ready to squeeze if he got to third with less than two strikes,” Petersen said. “That’s what I wanted. I nodded my head (at coach) and I tried to do it, but I had two strikes, so he said no.

“Once I got to two strikes, my only thought was to put the ball in play. Make them make a play, and that’s what I did.”

It’s a nice bounce-back win for the Gauchos after taking their first loss of the year earlier in the week to Miramonte. They managed a season-low three hits in a 2-0 loss, stymied by the Matadors’ ace.

No such issues were present on Saturday against the Red-tailed Hawks (5-3), who have been one of the better teams in the North Bay over the last few seasons.

The Hawks deployed six pitchers, who allowed nine walks and hit seven Casa Grande batters. They did hold a brief lead after scoring twice in the first inning, but Casa took the lead for good with a four-run third inning.

The Hawks did claw their way back in the later innings, starting with a two-run fourth. But after they tied the game on a fielder’s choice in the sixth, they never got another runner into scoring position.

All thanks to the effort from Stevenson.

“I thought that we were playing better than them the whole game, but the score was really close,” he said. “So, we just had to keep our head in there and at the end we finally pulled away.”

Casa Grande’s nonleague schedule wraps up next week. The Gauchos are set to play at Rancho Cotate on Wednesday before hosting Maria Carrillo on Saturday.

