Prep baseball: Credo’s playoff run ends with loss in title game

Credo High School’s bid for an upset win to claim back-to-back North Coast Section Division 6 baseball titles fell well short on Friday night, as the Gryphons were no-hit by heavily favored host St. Bernard’s of Eureka in a 7-0 loss.

No. 2 Credo (12-10) was outhit 16-0 by the No. 1 Crusaders (25-5). Nick Dugan, St. Bernard’s ace hurler and soon-to-be pitcher at Stanford, went six innings without surrendering a hit or run and fanned 15 of 18 Credo hitters, mostly due to a fastball clocking in the low 90 mph range.

“We did not hit the ball at all tonight. Dugan is the real deal. We battled dominance tonight,” Credo coach John Aliotti said. “He is the best kid pitching I’ve ever seen in Division 6 — by far. He was also very smart with his pitch selection. His breaking ball was phenomenal. We saw some nasty curves.”

The Gryphons had their big chance against Dugan in the top of the first inning with bases loaded and one out, but Dugan struck out two straight Credo batters to douse the threat. Credo never put together another serious scoring opportunity the remainder of the game and only had one base runner in the final six innings.

“That first inning was our best bet to win, to score right away,” Aliotti said. “We kind of knew we weren’t going to catch Dugan.”

St. Bernard’s broke open a scoreless tie with three runs in the third against Credo starting pitcher Phoenix Lindner (three innings, three runs, three hits, four walks).

“Lindner did well. His curveball was working well. He struggled in the third and kind of lost the zone,” Aliotti said. “None of St. Bernard’s hits were cheap. They are a good-hitting team.”

St. Bernard’s padded the score with four runs in their final three at-bats versus Credo relievers Jack Sheehan (two innings, two runs) and Jelani Mason (one inning, two runs).

The Crusaders were led at the plate by Dugan (3-4, RBI) and Cayden Lee (3-4, triple, double).

Aliotti knew it would be an uphill climb to defeat the powerhouse Crusaders, a team which has now won 13 of its last 14 games with the NCS championship victory. St. Bernard’s has outscored its opponents 163-15 during that span.

“The game was never in doubt, but we held it close,” Aliotti said. “It was a good baseball game.”

Credo, the runner-up in the North Central League II, defeated No. 7 San Francisco Waldorf 17-1 and No. 3 Ferndale 16-4 to get to the title game. The Gryphons won the NCS Division 6 title in 2019, the last time the tournament was played, with an upset 8-3 win over South Fork. However, another upset win didn’t materialize this year for Credo.

“We played well. That kid (Dugan) was special. We acquitted ourselves well, we played hard, and we were classy the whole way through. I am tremendously proud of the team and the year we had,” Aliotti said. “We got here and were able to defend our championship. I have zero regrets and I will sleep well tonight.”