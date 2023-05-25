After leading the program for six successful seasons, Dave Avila is stepping down as head coach of Windsor High School’s baseball program.

He told The Press Democrat on Wednesday that he’s making the move to spend more time with his family, specifically his daughter, Mia, who is finishing her junior year at Windsor and stars on the softball team.

“I miss so many of her games and I only get one opportunity to support her and watch her games,” Avila said. “That’s the main reason, to support my daughter more.”

Avila took over Windsor’s program in 2018 and helped guide the program through COVID. During his six seasons at the helm, Windsor went 79-44-1, won two league titles and made the North Coast Section playoffs three times. Two of Avila’s six seasons were disrupted by COVID.

“I said I’d do it for a short time and then six years later I was still doing it,” he said. “We were just trying to get a program started a bit. Proud of what we’ve done so far.”

Windsor won 19 games in each of the last two seasons and finished tied for first and second in the North Bay League-Oak.

Jamie Williams, Windsor’s Athletic Director, said on Wednesday that it was too early to mention any candidates for a replacement but that those conversations would begin soon.

“He just is a part of the community and he gave back in bigger ways than a lot of parents that step in when their kid is in a program,” said Williams. “He will be missed and I’m confident we will find someone to carry the torch.”

