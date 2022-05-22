Prep baseball: Healdsburg’s season comes to end in shutout by Justin-Siena

It’s hard to get a handle at the plate when the opposing pitcher is in the zone, Healdsburg’s baseball team found out on Saturday at Justin-Siena High.

Braves starter Nick Andrews had 11 strikeouts through five innings and got three quick outs in the top of the sixth without needing another one, closing out a dominant 7-0 North Coast Section playoff shutout against the Greyhounds.

Andrews’ offense gave him more than enough support to push Justin-Siena into the NCS Division 4 semifinals and end Healdsburg’s season.

Both teams were scoreless through 2½ innings until the Braves (20-6) scored a run in the bottom of the third. They added four more in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth for the final count.

“I thought once Justin-Siena settled in, it was going to be tough for us to get back,” Healdsburg coach Mark Domenichelli said.

And while the Greyhounds (17-11) tried their best to rally at times, it often ended in another strikeout by Andrews. He had eight through four innings and then, in the sixth, got three quick outs via a liner, foul and another liner.

Healdsburg had previously traveled to Justin-Siena on March 17 and lost 3-2.

Domenichelli said his team knew the combination of Andrews and Braves catcher Robby Sangiacomo were going to be tough to overcome.

“He threw a great game and spotted his fastball away,” the coach said of Andrews. The low-and-away strike zone was consistently called for both teams during the contest.

Domenichelli added about Sangiacomo: “I think the reason why Justin-Siena is so good is that their catcher controls the whole game. I think he’s the best catcher I’ve seen around here in the last five, 10 years. They can throw any pitch they want, whenever they want. He blocks everything; throws people out. And they’re going to be tough to beat because it’s hard to score.”

Justin-Siena coach Jeremy Tayson said he lets the pair — Andrews and Sangiacomo — call their own game, and offers some information in the process, but doesn’t try to dictate the chemistry between them.

“They’re the ones that are out there,” Tayson said. “And I think both of them are really mature and really understand the game.”

Jayson Licea came on in the bottom of the sixth in relief for Healdsburg and, despite hitting one batter, struck out three to end the inning. He added a hit in the top of the seventh in what is likely the end of his high school career.

Licea was aware of the gravity of the moment.

“I kind of realized it was going to be my last inning throwing in high school,” Licea said. “I became a little emotional on the mound, but I held it together and was able to strike out the side.

“It felt good to end my high school career like that.”

Licea tossed a no-hitter against Piner earlier this season, but Domenichelli didn’t want to start him on Saturday because the Braves had already seen him pitch once.

“But he came in and threw a great sixth inning and I’m really proud of the way he ended it,” the coach said.

Healdsburg advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal contest by beating Middletown 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Braves will now play St. Mary’s of Albany on Wednesday at 5 p.m.