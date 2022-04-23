Prep baseball: League-leading Cardinal Newman makes quick work of second-place Ukiah

After hanging on for a narrow 3-2 win over Ukiah in their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, the first-place Cardinal Newman baseball team made quick work of the second-place Wildcats in the final game of their two-game series on Friday.

The state-ranked Cardinals flexed their muscles and dispatched visiting Ukiah 8-1 to sweep the Wildcats and remain unbeaten in North Bay League-Oak play.

The Cardinals (16-2, 6-0), the top-ranked area team by the Press Democrat and the No. 24 team in the state according to CalHi Sports, got a stellar outing from Landen Rota and took advantage of several Ukiah (13-6, 3-3) errors to jump out to an early lead before breaking the game open with a five-run fourth.

Rota allowed one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in five shutout innings to earn his second win of the year. Brady Boyd had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in two, while Anane Wilson reached base three times and helped break the game open with a two-run double in the fifth.

“It was just good baseball,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti. “Good, clean defense, great pitching and timely hitting. Put that formula together and it’s going to work for you most times.”

The Wildcats, the No. 5 team in the PD’s top 10 were tied with Windsor for second in the NBL-Oak entering Friday but now drop into a tie for third with Rancho Cotate. After taking the Cardinals down to the wire on Tuesday, ending the one-run game with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, the Wildcats committed four errors in their second meeting, the first few of which cost them runs.

A two-out error in the second helped keep the inning alive and gave the Cardinals’ Nate Niehaus a chance to put his team ahead early. He delivered with an infield single to make it 1-0. Boyd then made it 2-0 an inning later with a double that scored Wilson from first before he too scored on an errant throw on a steal attempt of third.

“Atypical of Ukiah, they made four errors and we didn’t make any,” DeBenedetti said. “That played a part, and we were able to capitalize on their mistakes.”

From there, the Cardinals were off to the races. Six of the first seven batters reached bases to start the fifth. Jack Lazark led the inning off with a double, then scored on a Blake Bryson single. After another error and a strikeout, Nate Phelps knocked in Bryson to make it 5-0, Wilson then cleared the bases with a double to right center and Boyd brought home Wilson to give the Cardinals an 8-0 advantage.

“Once we started to get it rolling, everything just kind of fell into place,” said Boyd, who is now batting .340 on the year with a team-high 17 RBIs. “We got hits at the right time, good baserunning, a lot fewer strikeouts than the previous game. We all just played well today.”

The Cardinals struck out 10 times on Tuesday, eight of which came looking. While Ukiah pitchers still fanned eight on Friday, the Cardinals took advantage of opportunities they couldn’t in their first meeting.

“We spent two days working on two-strike hitting and looking at hitting fastballs and curveballs,” DeBenedetti said. “It showed, they were able to execute, got some great two-strike hitting in situations with runners in scoring position and they hit the ball hard.”

The Cardinals now turn their attention to Rancho Cotate for a two-game series next week. Ukiah will look to bounce back with a two-game series against Maria Carrillo.

