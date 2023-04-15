Prep baseball: Nationally ranked Cardinal Newman sweeps Ukiah, moves to 16-0

Expectations were high for Cardinal Newman baseball this year after last season’s championship run with a junior-heavy team.

But the Cardinals are surpassing even their own standards so far this spring.

They won the Boras North Invitational last week, beating some of the top teams in the region, and were named a top-15 team in the nation this week by MaxPreps.

On Friday, the Cardinals finished off a two-game series sweep of local rival Ukiah, the reigning North Coast Section Division 2 champion, with a 3-1 home win over the Wildcats. The victory moves the Cardinals to 16-0 on the year and 4-0 in the North Bay League Oak division.

“We feel like we’re playing really good right now,” said senior infielder Brady Boyd, a commit to Westmont College. “We just feel like we’ve put in the work to be really good.”

Boyd is one of 19 seniors on this year’s roster, a majority of whom starred on last year’s team that won the program’s first NCS title. That returning experience has paid massive dividends, including against the Wildcats (9-3, 2-2) on Friday.

Boyd went 1-for-3 with an RBI, as did Anane Wilson and Nathan Niehaus, both seniors. Starting pitcher Landen Rota, another senior and Hawaii Pacific commit, fired a complete game with six hits, one walk and a season-high 11 strikeouts to earn the win. He’s now 3-0 on the year with an earned run average under two.

Rota was nearly pulled in the fifth inning, partially due to a rising pitch count, but head coach Derek DeBenedetti opted to leave him in. Rota finished the final two innings with only 16 pitches.

“Landen is a pitcher that gets better as the game goes on,” DeBenedetti said. “He just shows it every time he steps out there. It was easy for us to consider having him stay out there and he proved why it was the last call.”

Ukiah make Rota work in the early innings. The Wildcats got two runners to scoring position in the first and then drew first blood in the third. Luke Schat singled to score Trent Ford from third and the Wildcats threatened for more — but Rota, as he did repeatedly Friday, got out of the jam with a strikeout. Rota allowed just two more base runners for the rest of the game.

“Started off rough,” Rota said about his outing. “I kinda fell behind in the count a few times and that’s what I was trying to work through. It wasn’t my best outing, I feel like there’s a lot better to come, but it was a good outing and happy we got the win.”

The Cardinals didn’t take long to respond after falling behind 1-0. In the bottom of the third, Wilson doubled to right to score Cameron Palmer and then scored two batters later on an RBI single from Boyd. They added an insurance run on a bloop double from Niehaus in the fifth.

Ukiah starter Cannon Johnson did a solid job limiting the Cardinals at the plate but took the loss. He allowed four hits, two walks and three earned runs with a strikeout in five innings.

“Ukiah is tough,” DeBenedetti said. “Coach (Aaron) Ford does a tremendous job getting these guys ready to play their opponents. He does a great job and they’re tough. I’m glad we got our two games out of the way. … League is tough. It will continue to be tough, and we expect every opponent to give us their A game.”

The Cardinals are already entering the home stretch of the regular season. They have three league series left, starting with Maria Carrillo next week and ending with a two-game revenge series against Windsor in early May. The Jaguars swept the Cardinals in the final league series of the year last spring to steal a tie of the league pennant.

Before that final series, the Cardinals will also play the winner of the Boras South Invitational, either Notre Dame-Sherman Oak or Huntington Beach, the Nos. 1 and 4 teams in the state in CalHi Sports’ rankings.

The Cardinals, who come in at No. 10 in the CalHi Sports rankings and No. 14 in the nation in MaxPreps’ rankings, are enjoying their success but aren’t letting it get to their heads.

“We obviously love to see it, but we can’t think too much about it because after all, it is just a number,” Boyd said of the national recognition. “Obviously, we’re grateful for it, but we still have to take it one game at a time.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.