The All-League baseball teams from the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions and Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.

NBL-Oak

Most Valuable Player:

Landen Rota, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Pitcher of the Year:

Carson Dillon, Sr., Windsor

Offensive Player of the Year:

Brady Boyd, Sr., Cardinal Newman

First team:

Nate Niehaus, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Anane Wilson, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Mason Lerma, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Diego Boardman, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Jack Lazark, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Brayden Colletto, Sr., Windsor

Elijah Hackathorn, Sr., Windsor

Joseph Bettiga, Sr., Windsor

TJ Karriker, Jr., Windsor

Trenton Ford, Jr., Ukiah

Canyon Loflin, Jr., Ukiah

Trevor Schlafer, Jr., Ukiah

Luke Schat, Sr., Ukiah

Josh Volmerding, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Cooper Wood, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Devin O’Keefe, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Brandon Kirtley, Sr., Analy

Second team:

Cameron Palmer, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Raul Valdivia, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Noah Strozewski, So., Windsor

Micah Sanders, So., Windsor

Hunter Schnitzius, Sr., Ukiah

Cannon Johnson, Jr., Ukiah

Tommy McPhee, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Gio, Lucchesi, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Lucas Hermes, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Devon Laguinto, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Ben Menard, Sr., Analy

Conner Dooley, Sr., Analy

Honorable mention:

Justice Brinson, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Jaxon Leo, Sr., Windsor

Nate Looney, Sr., Ukiah

Nathan Sanders, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Nate O’Leal, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Blake Thomas, Sr., Analy

NBL-Redwood

Co-Players of the Year:

Sam Vanden Heuvel, Sr., Healdsburg

Eddy Stone, Sr., St. Vincent

Pitcher of the Year:

Ben Carlile, Sr., Montgomery

Coach of the Year:

Zac Ward, Montgomery

First team:

Keegan Peterson, Sr., Montgomery

Sterling Stoural,Sr., Montgomery

Shane Lerdahl, Jr., Montgomery

Asher Blain, Sr., Montgomery

Kelsey Jennings, Jr., Santa Rosa

Sir Jalen Jones, Jr., Santa Rosa

Eisen Fitzgerald, Sr., Santa Rosa

Daniel Mills, Fr., Santa Rosa

Wyatt Dugan, Jr., Healdsburg

Gavin Valls, Sr., Healdsburg

Jack Domenichelli, Sr., Healdsburg

Josh Malik, Jr., St. Vincent

Nico Antonini, Jr., St. Vincent

Garrett Drefs, Jr., Piner

Sokhayne Prak, Fr., Piner

Second team:

J.P. O’Donnell, Sr., Montgomery

Nolan Frost, Sr., Santa Rosa

Nolan Bankston, Jr., Santa Rosa

Nova Perrill, So., Healdsburg

Hayden Mariani, Fr., Healdsburg

Jack Montanos, Fr., St. Vincent

Jack Davis, Jr., St. Vincent

Honorable mention:

Xavian Dominguez, Sr., Santa Rosa

Thomas Graziano, Sr., St. Vincent

VVAL

Most Valuable Player:

Austin Steeves, Jr., Casa Grande

Offensive Player of the Year:

Everet Johnson, Jr., Justin-Siena

Co-Pitchers of the Year:

Austin Steeves, Jr., Casa Grande

Miles Tenscher, Jr., Vintage

First team:

Austin Steeves, Jr., Casa Grande

JT Summers, Jr., Casa Grande

Jesse Calkin, Jr., Casa Grande

Alex Cruz, Jr., Casa Grande

Miles Tenscher, Jr., Vintage

Ian Fernandez, Jr., Vintage

Peyten Czekalewski, Sr., Vintage

Sawyer Sheldon, Jr., Petaluma

Dante Vachini, Jr., Petaluma

Aaron Davainis, Sr., Petaluma

Brandon Torres, Sr., American Canyon

Tegan Wendt, Sr., American Canyon

Mason Harris, So., American Canyon

Everet Johnson, Jr., Justin-Siena

Luje Giusto, Jr., Justin-Siena

Cameron Taylor, Sr., Napa

Andrew Bonfigli, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Second team:

Kalen Clemmens, Jr., Casa Grande

Lucas Avina, Sr., Vintage

Noah Piersig, Jr., Vintage

Zach Fiene, Sr., Petaluma

Finn Lindgren, Jr., Petaluma

Dylan Brown, So., American Canyon

Jaedon Mendoza, Jr., American Canyon

Sam Denkin, Jr., Justin-Siena

Dalen Tinsley, Sr., Justin-Siena

Graham Chapouris, Sr., Napa

