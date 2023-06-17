Prep baseball: North Bay League, Vine Valley Athletic League All-League teams
The All-League baseball teams from the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions and Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.
NBL-Oak
Most Valuable Player:
Landen Rota, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Pitcher of the Year:
Carson Dillon, Sr., Windsor
Offensive Player of the Year:
Brady Boyd, Sr., Cardinal Newman
First team:
Nate Niehaus, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Anane Wilson, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Mason Lerma, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Diego Boardman, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Jack Lazark, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Brayden Colletto, Sr., Windsor
Elijah Hackathorn, Sr., Windsor
Joseph Bettiga, Sr., Windsor
TJ Karriker, Jr., Windsor
Trenton Ford, Jr., Ukiah
Canyon Loflin, Jr., Ukiah
Trevor Schlafer, Jr., Ukiah
Luke Schat, Sr., Ukiah
Josh Volmerding, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Cooper Wood, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Devin O’Keefe, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Brandon Kirtley, Sr., Analy
Second team:
Cameron Palmer, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Raul Valdivia, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Noah Strozewski, So., Windsor
Micah Sanders, So., Windsor
Hunter Schnitzius, Sr., Ukiah
Cannon Johnson, Jr., Ukiah
Tommy McPhee, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Gio, Lucchesi, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Lucas Hermes, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Devon Laguinto, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Ben Menard, Sr., Analy
Conner Dooley, Sr., Analy
Honorable mention:
Justice Brinson, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Jaxon Leo, Sr., Windsor
Nate Looney, Sr., Ukiah
Nathan Sanders, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Nate O’Leal, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Blake Thomas, Sr., Analy
NBL-Redwood
Co-Players of the Year:
Sam Vanden Heuvel, Sr., Healdsburg
Eddy Stone, Sr., St. Vincent
Pitcher of the Year:
Ben Carlile, Sr., Montgomery
Coach of the Year:
Zac Ward, Montgomery
First team:
Keegan Peterson, Sr., Montgomery
Sterling Stoural,Sr., Montgomery
Shane Lerdahl, Jr., Montgomery
Asher Blain, Sr., Montgomery
Kelsey Jennings, Jr., Santa Rosa
Sir Jalen Jones, Jr., Santa Rosa
Eisen Fitzgerald, Sr., Santa Rosa
Daniel Mills, Fr., Santa Rosa
Wyatt Dugan, Jr., Healdsburg
Gavin Valls, Sr., Healdsburg
Jack Domenichelli, Sr., Healdsburg
Josh Malik, Jr., St. Vincent
Nico Antonini, Jr., St. Vincent
Garrett Drefs, Jr., Piner
Sokhayne Prak, Fr., Piner
Second team:
J.P. O’Donnell, Sr., Montgomery
Nolan Frost, Sr., Santa Rosa
Nolan Bankston, Jr., Santa Rosa
Nova Perrill, So., Healdsburg
Hayden Mariani, Fr., Healdsburg
Jack Montanos, Fr., St. Vincent
Jack Davis, Jr., St. Vincent
Honorable mention:
Xavian Dominguez, Sr., Santa Rosa
Thomas Graziano, Sr., St. Vincent
VVAL
Most Valuable Player:
Austin Steeves, Jr., Casa Grande
Offensive Player of the Year:
Everet Johnson, Jr., Justin-Siena
Co-Pitchers of the Year:
Austin Steeves, Jr., Casa Grande
Miles Tenscher, Jr., Vintage
First team:
Austin Steeves, Jr., Casa Grande
JT Summers, Jr., Casa Grande
Jesse Calkin, Jr., Casa Grande
Alex Cruz, Jr., Casa Grande
Miles Tenscher, Jr., Vintage
Ian Fernandez, Jr., Vintage
Peyten Czekalewski, Sr., Vintage
Sawyer Sheldon, Jr., Petaluma
Dante Vachini, Jr., Petaluma
Aaron Davainis, Sr., Petaluma
Brandon Torres, Sr., American Canyon
Tegan Wendt, Sr., American Canyon
Mason Harris, So., American Canyon
Everet Johnson, Jr., Justin-Siena
Luje Giusto, Jr., Justin-Siena
Cameron Taylor, Sr., Napa
Andrew Bonfigli, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Second team:
Kalen Clemmens, Jr., Casa Grande
Lucas Avina, Sr., Vintage
Noah Piersig, Jr., Vintage
Zach Fiene, Sr., Petaluma
Finn Lindgren, Jr., Petaluma
Dylan Brown, So., American Canyon
Jaedon Mendoza, Jr., American Canyon
Sam Denkin, Jr., Justin-Siena
Dalen Tinsley, Sr., Justin-Siena
Graham Chapouris, Sr., Napa
