Prep baseball outlook: Talented teams, tight pennant races around Sonoma County

Local baseball teams have a tough act to follow after last season’s banner year.

Two schools won North Coast Section banners last year — Ukiah in Division 2 and Cardinal Newman in Division 3 — for the first time in their program history. Outside of Credo winning the Division 6 title in 2019, no other area school had won a section title since the NCS adopted its current division makeup in 2009.

As this season crosses the midway point and the heart of league play looms, local teams have so far shown they’re ready to build on those high expectations.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the area’s top teams and players this year.

North Bay League Oak

Cardinal Newman has gotten its fair share of press already this year, and for good reason. As of Wednesday morning, the reigning Division 3 NCS champs are a perfect 12-0 on the year with some high-quality wins over top regional opponents. They’re currently the No. 1 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, No. 22 in the state according to CalHi Sports, and were set to play in the semifinals of the Boras Classic on Wednesday night.

Just like last year, the Cardinals appear to be the team to beat in the Oak division, but winning the pennant won’t be easy.

Windsor, Maria Carrillo, Rancho Cotate and Ukiah are all off to great starts and should make league play a dogfight every week.

The Jaguars (7-1) played spoiler last year as they swept the Cardinals in their final league games to share the regular-season title. The Cardinals have not forgotten those losses and likely have the season-ending two-game series against the Jaguars in early May circled on their calendars.

Ukiah (7-2) was last year’s postseason Cinderella, sweeping their way to the Division 2 crown as the nine seed. The Wildcats lost a few quality players to graduation, but teams should know by now not to count them out. They have weapons up and down the lineup and one of the top pitchers in the area in senior Luke Schat.

Rancho Cotate (7-5) has played one of the more difficult early-season schedules and boasts a few nice wins against Casa Grande, Windsor and Maria Carrillo already. A good pitching staff and some quality hitters make the Cougars a dangerous opponent this season.

Maria Carrillo (7-3) won its first seven games of the season but has come back down to earth a bit since. Still, with one of the best pitchers in the area in Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo commit Josh Volmerding and a potent offensive lineup, the Pumas can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the area.

Analy (3-9) is up in the Oak after winning the Redwood division last year. They’re in a rough patch right now, having lost eight in a row, but were competitive in close losses to Ukiah (5-2), Cardinal Newman (5-3, 5-1) and Petaluma (3-1). The Tigers could surprise some teams this year.

North Bay League Redwood

This appears to be a two-team race between Healdsburg (8-3) and Montgomery (6-5), who are in the midst of their three-game league series this week, but a few other teams could be in the mix when it’s all said and done.

Santa Rosa had a massive showing last week, beating both Ukiah and Rancho Cotate, but dropped a league game to Piner on Tuesday. St. Vincent also has some talented players but has been outscored 24-5 in losses to Healdsburg and Montgomery.

The Greyhounds have stout pitching and capable bats in their lineup — but the same can be said for the Vikings, who dropped down this year from the Oak. Both teams split the first two games of the series. The rubber match is set to be played at Healdsburg at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will have the inside track for the league title.

Vine Valley Athletic League

Casa Grande has early control of the league race, but Petaluma is hot on its tracks.

The Gauchos (9-2) are led by future D1 players Austin Steeves and JT Summers, both juniors. Steeves outdueled Petaluma’s Cal commit, Aaron Davainis, in their first meeting of the year a few weeks ago, a 1-0 win for the Gauchos. The two will meet again April 18.

The Trojans dealt with some injury issues at the beginning of the season but are starting to round into form. As of Tuesday, they’ve won four straight and are a game back of the Gauchos in the loss column in the VVAL standings.

Sonoma Valley (7-7) opened the year 6-1 but has struggled of late. Like Analy in the Oak, the Dragons have been competitive in some of their losses and clearly have the talent for a successful season. It’s just a matter of putting the pieces together.

Coastal Mountain Conference

Turning our attention to the smaller schools, the race for the North Central League II could once again come down to Sonoma Academy and Credo.