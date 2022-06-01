Prep baseball: Petaluma comes up short in NorCal playoff opener

The scoring opportunities were few and far between for the Petaluma High School baseball team as its season came to a close in its NorCal Division 3 regional playoff opener on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to visiting Alpha Charter-Elverta.

The second-seeded Trojans, who finish the year 21-10, got a strong outing from starter Aaron Davainis and battled offensively but couldn’t get the hits or bounces they needed against the two hard-throwing pitchers they faced from the seventh-seeded Angels (28-3).

End 1 | Petaluma 1, Alpha Charter 1@WyattDavis2022 doubles to tie the game but Garret Gracie gets thrown trying to score from 1st. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/mIdGgxK7oJ — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 31, 2022

Davainis, a junior Cal commit, struck out five and allowed seven hits and two earned runs, but Petaluma managed only three hits in the game and didn’t get a runner into scoring position over the final six frames.

Alpha Charter, the Division 6 champion from the Sac-Joaquin Section, scored solo runs in the first and third innings, while starter Drew Brown (five innings, three hits, one earned run, one walk, three strikeouts) and reliever Conner Smith (two innings, four strikeouts) kept the Trojans’ bats in check.

“That was a really well-played high school baseball game,” said Petaluma first-year head coach Scott Osder. “That is a very good team. Offensively, we just couldn’t get a lot going today. They got a couple timely hits. It was a great season; I don’t think anybody would have thought that we would be here, from what I’ve gathered.”

The Trojans did have a few chances early. After the Angels scored their first run two batters into the game on an RBI double from Sacramento State commit Jaxon Byrd, the Trojans answered in their half of the first with a two-out double from Fresno State commit Wyatt Davis.

Davis’ whack to right field scored Colin Landry from second and nearly brought home Garrett Gracie from first, but he was thrown at home trying to score.

Mid 4 | AC threatens again but Davainis gets his 5th strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/gytvNcGQpb — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) June 1, 2022

Outside of that sequence, Petaluma’s offense was kept relatively quiet. In the fourth, Gracie drew a one-out walk – the first baserunner for the Trojans since the first – setting the stage for the dangerous duo of Davis and Raime Dayton in the heart of the order. Both Davis and Dayton got a hold of pitches and sent them to the fence, but each was hauled in by Angels in the outfield.

Then in the fifth, David Wood led off the inning with a single, sparking some life back into the dugout and the home crowd.

But Alpha Charter snuffed out the rally before it began, nearly turning a highlight double play on a diving stop by shortstop Jack Cullison before ending the inning with a strikeout and a groundout. Wood was the last baserunner of the game for Petaluma.

“That was a Division 6 team, so on paper it might have looked odd, but there’s a reason they were put in Division 3, and they were very good,” Osder said. “They had two very good pitchers, their catcher was really good, they made some really good plays on the infield.

“If that team was in our league, they’d be battling for first place, they were that good.”

Alpha Charter is a charter school with an enrollment under 50 students that focuses on athletics, specifically baseball and softball. Despite their diminutive size, they routinely punch well above their weight class. They’ve sent numerous alumni to top-tier NCAA Division I programs have won multiple section titles since it was founded in 2013.

While the loss was disappointing, Osder and his team kept things in perspective. Petaluma was one of just 80 teams in the state that was still playing heading into Tuesday. This was a stage that the Trojans never thought they would reach.

“Unbelievable season,” Davis said. “Thinking back to December when we didn’t have a coach, all the uncertainty, I never saw us here. We played until June pretty much. It was longer than we thought, just so fun. Got to know all these guys really well.”

