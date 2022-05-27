Prep baseball playoffs: Four North Coast teams vying for NCS titles

It’s been three years since the North Coast Section last held baseball championships, and four local teams are looking to emerge from the COVID interruption by etching their names into the history books.

Cardinal Newman, Petaluma, Ukiah and Credo will be looking to bring home section championships banners this weekend. For two of those schools, it would be the first time ever.

Also at stake is a spot in the first-ever CIF Northern California regional playoffs. Nine teams from the NCS will advance to the regionals, which were originally set to make their debut in 2020. Six of the spots will go to section champions, while the other three will be populated by the highest runner-up seeds.

For instance, if Cardinal Newman, the No. 1 seed in Division 3, loses in the section championship, it will still have a good chance at being selected as an at-large bid for regionals. But for a team like Ukiah, the No. 9 seed in Division 2, it would likely need to win Saturday’s section finale to advance.

Here’s a closer look at the four teams playing for section titles this weekend.

Division 2

Petaluma (21-8), No. 3 seed

Last section title: 1980

Last section title game appearance: 1998

2022 section playoffs: 10-2 win over No. 14 De Anza, 8-3 win over No. 6 Tamalpais, 5-2 win over No. 7 Redwood

Championship game: vs. No. 9 Ukiah (19-9), Saturday, 1 p.m., Petaluma High School

Unlike his team, first-year head coach Scott Osder is no stranger to this stage of the postseason. Back in 2014, he led Tamalpais to an NCS Division 3 title and sees some similarities between that team and this one.

“In terms of getting them to be in position to win this, yes, there is a blueprint, but they have to play, too,” Osder said on Wednesday night after the Trojans’ semifinal win. “And we’ve just played really well.”

Osder said he knew at the start of the year that Petaluma wasn’t short on talent. They have three Division I commits in Joe Brown (Cal), Aaron Davainis (Cal) and Wyatt Davis (Fresno State) — and Davainis, a junior, was the Vine Valley Athletic League Co-MVP and Pitcher of the Year. He threw a complete game with eight strikeouts on Wednesday.

Still, it took Petaluma a few weeks into the season to find their footing. The Trojans opened the year 3-4 with a few ugly losses but righted the ship entering VVAL play. They ultimately went 11-1 to win the league title and finished the regular season 18-8 overall.

“It’s been one of the most remarkable runs I’ve ever seen as a coach because we weren’t very good first few weeks into the season,” Osder said. “Just to watch them figure it out and turn it around and play this well the last six weeks of the year has been really, really fascinating to watch.

“We’ve got good players, but they just figured it out and they just literally have willed themselves to win game after game after game. They’re just playing with a lot of confidence right now and we’re playing really good baseball.”

Ukiah (19-9), No. 9 seed

Last section title: Never

Last section title game appearance: 2007

2022 section playoffs: 1-0 win over No. 8 Vintage, 1-0 win over No. 1 Marin Catholic, 5-4 win over No. 4 Casa Grande

Championship game: at No. 3 Petaluma (21-8), Saturday, 1 p.m., Petaluma High School

The Cinderella team of the NCS, Ukiah is the lowest remaining seed out of the 12 teams across all six divisions in title games this weekend.

The Wildcats were a frisky squad that finished third in the North Bay League-Oak. They beat league co-champ Windsor once and played the other co-champ Cardinal Newman tough three times but suffered two 3-2 losses.

So far in the postseason, they’ve gotten the breaks they didn’t during the regular season. They’ve advanced to the title game on three straight, one-run wins, all on the road against higher seeds.

Luke Schat tossed a three-hit shutout in their opener against Vintage, Austin Ford followed with a four-hit shutout at top-seeded Marin Catholic and Jace Pullins came up clutch with a game-winning RBI single in the top of the seventh in their 5-4 win over Casa Grande in the semis. Ethan Holbrook had the RBI hits in each of their first two games.

Head coach Aaron Ford still remembers when Ukiah came up agonizingly short in the NCS playoffs in the late ʼ90s.

“We were one out away from making the semis in ʼ98 when I coached with Coach (Dennis) Busse,” he said on Wednesday after the Wildcats’ win in the semis. “We lost to Amador Valley being up by five runs, and we ended up losing in the seventh. We were just like this team, a ton of good ballplayers, a ton of grit. I mean, we’re here for a reason, because we’ve worked hard.”