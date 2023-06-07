Prep baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande finish in top spots; Maria Carrillo ends at No. 3

It was a long baseball season in Sonoma County this spring, as two local programs went deeper than ever before in postseason play.

Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande had playoff runs for the ages the last few weeks, both of which concluded in the NorCal playoffs last week.

State and nationally ranked Cardinal Newman proved once and for all they belonged among the state’s best. The Cardinals won their second straight North Coast Section Division 3 title and advanced to the semifinals of the elite field of the NorCal Division 1 playoffs, where they gave top-seeded Valley Christian, the No. 2 team in the state in CalHi Sports’ rankings, a run for their money in a 2-1 loss.

The Cardinals were ranked No. 6 in the state by CalHi Sports entering the contest and will assuredly close out the year in the top 10.

The Gauchos also caught fire for a special playoff run that saw them capture their first section title in more than 15 years and finish as runners-up in the NorCal Division 2 playoffs with a 3-0 loss to St. Ignatius in the title game.

At 25-6, it’s the winningest season for Casa Grande since it went 27-3 in 2013. Even better, the Gauchos are set to bring back this year’s very talented junior class, headlined by Vine Valley Athletic League MVP Austin Steeves.

The Cardinals and Gauchos are easy picks for the top spots in our final rankings of the year.

Rounding out the top five are three teams from the NBL-Oak in Maria Carrillo, Windsor and Ukiah.

The Pumas had a special playoff run themselves with two one-run, extra-innings victories — including a dramatic 8-7 upset win over Marin Catholic — to make it back to an NCS title game for the second time in the last three full seasons.

Despite going 1-2 against Windsor this year, they jump the Jaguars in the rankings for their deep playoff run and Windsor’s early NCS exit.

The Jaguars can hang their hat on being just one of two teams to beat Cardinal Newman this year. They’ll be losing quite a bit to graduation, along with head coach Dave Avila, who stepped down at the end of the season — but with consecutive 19-win seasons, they’re headed in the right direction.

And finally, Ukiah, last year’s postseason Cinderella. The Wildcats finished with some very impressive wins, including over NCS Division 3 runner-up Campolindo and two over Maria Carrillo and Windsor.

1. Cardinal Newman (28-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 6-1, beat then-No. 5 Maria Carrillo 4-0 and then-No. 3 Windsor 4-3 in the NBL-Oak Tournament; beat Saint Mary’s-Albany 3-0, Bishop O’Dowd 5-2 and Campolindo 2-1 to win NCS Division 3 championship; beat Whitney-Rocklin 2-1 before losing to Valley Christian-San Jose 2-1 in semifinals of NorCal Division 1 playoffs.

2. Casa Grande (25-6)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 7-2, lost to American Canyon 4-0 in VVAL Tournament; beat Northgate 3-0, San Marin 4-2, Redwood 8-2 and then-No. 5 Maria Carrillo 9-2 to win NCS Division 2 championship; beat Live Oak-Morgan Hill 6-0 and Pleasant Valley-Chico 9-6 before losing to St. Ignatius 3-0 in the championship game of NorCal Division 2 playoffs.

3. Maria Carrillo (16-10)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 3-2, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4-0 in NBL-Oak Tournament; beat Tamalpais 1-0, Marin Catholic 8-7 and Benicia 6-2 before losing to No. 2 Casa Grande 9-2 in championship game of NCS Division 2 playoffs.

4. Windsor (19-8)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 2-2, beat then-No. 4 Ukiah 11-1 and lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4-3 in NBL-Oak Tournament; beat El Cerrito 2-1 before losing to Benicia 9-1 in quarterfinals of NCS playoffs.

5. Ukiah (16-7)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 1-2, lost to then-No. 3 Windsor 11-1 in NBL-Oak Tournament; beat Vintage 3-0 before losing to Redwood 8-4 in quarterfinals of NCS Division 2 playoffs.

On the bubble:

Petaluma (15-11-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat Vintage 4-3 and American Canyon 2-1 to win VVAL Tournament; then lost 5-0 to San Marin in NCS Division 2 playoffs.

Rancho Cotate (11-13)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Didn’t make NBL-Oak tournament or NCS playoffs.

Montgomery (14-11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat St. Vincent 3-2 and Healdsburg 1-0 to win NBL-Redwood Tournament; then lost to Saint Mary’s-Albany in NCS Division 2 playoffs.

Healdsburg (15-12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-2, beat Santa Rosa 4-0 and lost to Montgomery 1-0 in NBL-Redwood Tournament; beat McKinleyville 8-4 before losing to Arcata 6-2 in quarterfinals of NCS Division 4 playoffs.

Santa Rosa (11-14)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-1, lost to Healdsburg 4-0 in NBL-Redwood Tournament. Didn’t make NCS playoffs.

