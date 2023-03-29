Prep baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman in top spot

One thing became very clear as we put together our first rankings of the year: the baseball talent in Sonoma County is once again incredibly deep.

Outside of No. 1, spots 2-5 were all up for debate. Don’t expect them to stay in this order for long.

1. Cardinal Newman (8-0)

Last week: 2-0, beat College Park 11-7 and Oak Ridge 6-4.

Next up: TBD

2. Windsor (7-1)

Last week: 3-1, beat Analy 7-0, No. 4 Maria Carrillo 7-4 and Alameda 9-1. Lost to No. 3 Rancho Cotate 13-2.

Next up: TBD

3. Rancho Cotate (7-4)

Last week: 3-0, beat No. 2 Windsor 13-2, No. 4 Maria Carrillo 4-1 and Piner 8-0.

Next up: TBD

4. Maria Carrillo (7-2)

Last week: 1-2, beat Campolindo 6-1. Lost to No. 3 Rancho Cotate 4-1 and No. 2 Windsor 7-4.

Next up: TBD

5. Ukiah (7-1)

Last week: 4-1, beat Montgomery 8-0, Campolindo 8-6 and Analy 5-2. Lost to Vintage 5-3.

Next up: TBD

On the bubble:

Casa Grande (6-2)

Last week: 3-0, beat Petaluma 1-0, American Canyon 6-4 and Justin-Siena 4-1.

Next up: TBD

Petaluma (7-5-1)

Last week: 3-1, beat Napa 2-0, Archie Williams 10-4 and American Canyon 5-0. Lost to Casa Grande 1-0.

Next up: TBD

Healdsburg (6-2)

Last week: 1-1, beat Santa Rosa 9-8. Lost to Clear Lake 7-0.

Next up: TBD

Sonoma Valley (6-5)

Last week: 0-4, lost to Novato 8-3, American Canyon 8-5, Vintage 3-0 and Bishop O’Dowd 8-3.

Next up: TBD

Just like last year, Cardinal Newman finds itself in the driver’s seat early. The Cardinals are off to an 8-0 start even with one of the hardest schedules to date in the North Coast Section.

They’re currently ranked No. 26 in the state by CalHi Sports and No. 6 in Northern California by Sport Stars Magazine and boast four wins over teams in the top-25 of Sport Stars Magazine’s rankings.

Windsor, Rancho Cotate, Maria Carrillo and Ukiah all present compelling cases to be next in line, but for now the No. 2 spot belongs to the Jaguars. They’re 7-1, with a number of quality wins, including over the No. 4 Pumas last week.

The Cougars have come on strong of late, scoring wins over both the Jaguars and Pumas in the Rabinovitz Memorial tournament last week. They also have a win over perennial local powerhouse Casa Grande earlier this year, one of several strong teams that populated a very challenging early-season schedule. While they have a very strong case for the No. 2 spot, their 1-4 start to the year will hold them back for now.

After starting the year 7-0, the Pumas have come back to Earth a bit of late, dropping back-to-back games in the Rabinovitz last week to the Jaguars and Cougars. The Pumas should absolutely be in the mix this year for the North Bay League-Oak title.

Ukiah, last season’s postseason Cinderella, also got off to a 7-0 start before falling to Vintage last week. The Wildcats haven’t had the hardest of schedules yet but also should not be counted out of the NBL-Oak race.

It might be odd to see the Gauchos on the outside of the top five, but that just illustrates how deep baseball in Sonoma County is this year. It’s only a matter of time before they find themselves in the rankings.

Petaluma is also starting to round into form after some tough early-season results.

Of note, we’re leaving the “next up” section for each team blank for now due to cancellations and postponements from the storm hitting Sonoma County this week.

