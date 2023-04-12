Prep baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman tightens grip on No. 1 spot; Petaluma, Ukiah join top 5

The Cardinals are climbing to heights never before reached in their program history.

Last week, they swept their way to the Boras North Invitational title with four wins over very high-quality regional opponents. That shot Newman up the rankings from numerous outlets. MaxPreps ranked them as the No. 14 team in the nation and No. 4 in the state, while CalHi Sports had them No. 10 in California.

They’re an easy choice to remain at No. 1 in our rankings, but a tough league series is on deck this week against reigning North Coast Section Division 2 champion Ukiah, which played the Cardinals tough twice last season.

The Gauchos are also streaking, having won seven in a row including the Alhambra Spring Tournament early last week. They’ll stay at No. 2 for the second straight week.

Windsor gutted out a two-game sweep of then-ranked Rancho Cotate last week but then dropped a nonleague game to a sub-500-team in American Canyon. Their sweep of a ranked opponent will keep them at No. 3, but Petaluma and Ukiah are both hot on the Jaguars’ heels.

Petaluma joins the top five for the first time this year as the Trojans have won six in a row after a slow start to the year. They’ve won nine of their last 10, with the lone loss being 1-0 to Casa Grande.

Ukiah also rejoins the top five following their dramatic sweep of Maria Carrillo last week. The Wildcats won their first game in a pitchers’ duel, then walked off Game 2 with a two-run error in the bottom of the seventh. NBL-Oak play is already starting to pile up casualties. Buckle up for what should be an exciting league race these next few weeks.

Records and results are accurate of Tuesday morning.

1. Cardinal Newman (14-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 5-2 and Bellarmine-San Jose 8-0 to win the Boras North Invitational.

Next up: at No. 5 Ukiah (9-2), Wednesday

2. Casa Grande (10-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 1-0, beat Alhambra 6-1 to win the Alhambra Spring Tournament.

Next up: at American Canyon (4-9), Thursday

3. Windsor (9-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 2-1, swept then-No. 4 Rancho Cotate 6-1 and 2-0, lost to American Canyon 8-6.

Next up: vs. Analy (5-9), Thursday

4. Petaluma (11-5-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 3-0, beat Justin-Siena 4-0, Vintage 5-4 and Montgomery 1-0.

Next up: at Napa (4-5), Thursday

5. Ukiah (9-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept then-No. 5 Maria Carrillo 2-0 and 4-3.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (14-0), Wednesday

On the bubble:

Rancho Cotate (7-7)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 0-2, swept by No. 3 Windsor 6-1 and 2-0.

Next up: at Maria Carrillo (7-5), Thursday

Maria Carrillo (7-5)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 0-2, swept by then-unranked Ukiah 2-0 and 4-3.

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate (7-5), Thursday

Healdsburg (8-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-1, lost to Montgomery 9-1.

Next up: at St. Vincent (7-7), Thursday

Montgomery (6-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-1, beat Healdsburg 9-1 and lost to then-unranked Petaluma 1-0.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa (7-10), Thursday

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.