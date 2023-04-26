Prep baseball rankings: Casa Grande, Ukiah rise behind No. 1 Cardinal Newman

The teams in our top five stayed the same for the second straight week, but their order changed slightly after an exciting week of league battles.

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals continue their historic campaign as their undefeated record nears the 20-win mark. They remain the No. 1 team in Northern California in most rankings. CalHi Sports has them No. 1 in the region and No. 8 in the state, while MaxPreps has them No. 1 in the region, No. 2 in the state and No. 9 in the country.

Locally, their pursuit of the North Bay League-Oak crown is appearing like it will come down to their final two-game series against rival Windsor, which swept the Cardinals to close out the regular season last year.

The Jaguars drop a spot this week after splitting their series with Ukiah, paired with Casa Grande going 4-0. The Gauchos swept rival Petaluma with two 1-0 wins and could clinch the Vine Valley Athletic League title this week. After rattling off seven straight wins, the Trojans went 0-2 last week and fall back to No. 5.

Windsor has a tough series against Maria Carrillo this week and will need to win at least one game to have a shot at challenging Cardinal Newman for the title the following week.

1. Cardinal Newman (19-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Maria Carrillo 7-1 and 4-2.

Next up: at Rancho Cotate (10-9), Thursday

2. Casa Grande (16-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 4-0, beat then-No. 4 Petaluma 1-0, Justin-Siena 3-2, Tamalpais 6-4 and Napa 11-1.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Windsor (14-3), Saturday

3. Windsor (14-3)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 3-1, split series with then-No. 5 Ukiah, 3-1 loss and an 8-4 win, then swept Eureka 8-0 and 2-0.

Next up: at Maria Carrillo (9-7), Wednesday

4. Ukiah (11-5)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 2-1, split series with then-No. 2 Windsor, 3-1 win and an 8-4 loss, then beat Alhambra 2-0.

Next up: at Analy (6-14), Wednesday

5. Petaluma (12-7-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 0-2, lost to then-No. 3 Casa Grande 1-0 and American Canyon 5-3.

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena (10-6), Thursday

On the bubble:

Maria Carrillo (9-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 7-1 and 4-2.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Windsor (14-3), Wednesday

Rancho Cotate (10-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 3-0, swept Analy 7-2 and 7-1 and beat Montgomery 5-3.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (19-0), Thursday

Montgomery (9-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-2, split series with Piner, a 5-3 loss and an 8-0 win, then lost to Rancho Cotate 5-3.

Next up: at American Canyon (9-10), Friday

Healdsburg (11-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat Lick-Wilmerding 10-0 and Analy 2-1, lost to Cloverdale 3-1.

Next up: at Santa Rosa (9-14), Wednesday

All records and results are accurate as of Tuesday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.