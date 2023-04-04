Prep baseball rankings: Newman digs in at No. 1; Casa Grande leaps to No. 2

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals continued to separate themselves from the pack, as they opened league play last week with a sweep of Analy and then won their first two games of the elite Boras Classic in dramatic fashion.

Mason Lerma threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Liberty-Brentwood in the opener before Brady Boyd hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the seventh in a 6-3 win over Oak Ridge in Game 2.

Newman was ranked No. 22 in the state in CalHi Sports’ rankings before the Boras tournament began.

It was only a matter of time before Casa Grande joined the top five and the Gauchos leapt up to No. 2 with a strong 3-0 week. They’ve won six in a row heading into Wednesday’s championship game of the Alhambra Spring Tournament.

Windsor and Casa both present similar resumes, but the teams’ head-to-head losses to Rancho Cotate give the Gauchos the edge. Casa lost 6-2 while Windsor fell 13-2.

Rancho was one of two ranked teams to fall to unranked Santa Rosa last week — the other being Ukiah, which has now dropped out of the top five. The baseball talent in Sonoma County looks to be deeper than first thought.

Healdsburg and Petaluma are also making strong cases to join the top five. The Greyhounds have won three straight, including a 6-3 win over Montgomery last week to take sole possession of first place in the North Bay League-Redwood.

Petaluma has also won three straight and is a game behind Casa Grande for the top spot in the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Trojans have won six of their last seven, the lone loss being a 1-0 pitchers; duel with the Gauchos.

1. Cardinal Newman (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 4-0, swept Analy, 5-3 and 5-1, then beat Liberty-Brentwood 1-0 and Oak Ridge 6-3 in Boras Classic.

Next up: TBD, semifinals of Boras Classic, Wednesday

2. Casa Grande (9-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 3-0, beat Vintage 5-0, Deer Valley 14-1 and Dougherty Valley 3-1.

Next up: Alhambra (10-3), Championship of Alhambra Spring Tournament.

3. Windsor (7-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last ranking: Didn’t play.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Rancho Cotate (7-5), Wednesday

4. Rancho Cotate (7-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 0-1, lost to Santa Rosa 4-3.

Next up: at No. 3 Windsor (7-1), Wednesday

5. Maria Carrillo (7-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 0-1, lost to Northgate 7-0.

Next up: vs. Ukiah (7-2), Wednesday

On the bubble:

Petaluma (8-5-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Sonoma Valley 2-1.

Next up: at Justin-Siena (7-3), Tuesday

Ukiah (7-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 0-1, lost to Santa Rosa 11-10.

Next up: at No. 5 Maria Carrillo (7-3), Wednesday

Healdsburg (8-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat Piner 9-1 and Montgomery 6-3.

Next up: vs. Montgomery (5-5), Friday

Sonoma Valley (7-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 1-1, beat Analy 6-2, lost to Petaluma 2-1.

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena (7-3), Thursday

Santa Rosa (5-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat then-No. 5 Ukiah 11-10 and then-No. 3 Rancho Cotate 4-3.

Next up: vs. Serra-San Mateo (8-4), Thursday

