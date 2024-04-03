Prep baseball rankings: Ukiah rises; Vintage joins top 7

Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande retain the top two spots in The Press Democrat’s second prep baseball rankings of the year, but we have a bit of movement throughout the rest of the top seven.

Ukiah replaces Maria Carrillo at No. 3 and red-hot Vintage joins the rankings for the first time after a dominant sweep of former No. 7 American Canyon.

Lots more movement could be in store in the coming weeks. North Bay League-Oak play starts this week and we’re a little over two weeks away from the marquee game of the year, when Casa Grande and Cardinal Newman face off in a battle of Sonoma County powerhouses.

1. Cardinal Newman (8-4)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 3-1, runners-up in the Boras Classic North. Beat Marin Catholic 1-0, Woodcreek 4-2 and St. Mary’s-Stockton 2-0, lost to Granite Bay 23-3

This week: at Analy (4-6-2)*, Tuesday; vs. Analy*, Friday

2. Casa Grande (7-3)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-2, runners-up in consolation bracket of Boras North Classic. Beat Rocklin 1-0, lost to St. Mary’s-Stockton 10-0, beat Woodcreek 3-2, lost to Franklin 5-0.

This week: at American Canyon (6-7)*, Tuesday; vs. American Canyon*, Thursday; at Clayton Valley Charter (6-4), Saturday

3. Ukiah (8-2)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat St. Bernard’s-Eureka 12-2 and Montgomery 10-0

This week: at No. 4 Maria Carrillo (6-3)*, Wednesday; vs. No. 4 Maria Carrillo*, Friday

4. Maria Carrillo (6-3)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: Didn’t play

This week: vs. No. 3 Ukiah (7-2)*, Wednesday; at No. 3 Ukiah*, Friday

5. Petaluma (8-5)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 1-1, split series with No. 6 Justin-Siena; won 2-0 and lost 2-0.

This week: vs. Napa (6-7)*, Tuesday; at Napa*, Thursday

6. Justin-Siena (9-3)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 1-1, split series with No. 5 Petaluma; lost 2-0 and won 2-0

This week: vs. Hercules (1-6), Thursday; vs. Terra Linda (0-10), Saturday

7. Vintage (7-6)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 4-0, swept then-No. 7 American Canyon 13-5 and 13-1, beat Campolindo 6-4 and Concord 11-0

This week: vs. Acalanes (13-0) in Concord Tournament; vs. Sonoma Valley (6-4)*, Thursday

Dropped out: No. 7 American Canyon (6-7)

On the bubble (alphabetical order): American Canyon (6-7), Credo (5-0), Montgomery (5-4-1), Rancho Cotate (4-7), Sonoma Valley (7-4), Technology (5-0), Windsor (3-3-1)

While their run in the Boras Classic North came to an unceremonious end, the Cardinals rose in the state rankings after picking up wins over regional powers Woodcreek-Roseville and St. Mary’s-Stockton. Newman is No. 22 in the state in CalHi Sports rankings this week, up seven spots from last week.

Casa Grande is also now on the bubble of CalHi Sports’ top 35 after a 2-2 showing at the Boras that featured wins over Rocklin and Woodcreek.

While they have a head-to-head win over Ukiah, Maria Carrillo drops to No. 4 due to their loss to American Canyon last week. The Pumas could have dropped further after American Canyon was easily swept by Vintage, but their wins over Archie Williams and Vintage look better and better as time goes on after Archie Williams just swept San Marin. We should have some clarity this week on the hierarchy between Ukiah and Maria Carrillo as they face off in a two-game series.

No. 5 Petaluma and No. 6 Justin-Siena played as evenly as possible, splitting their two-game series with 2-0 games. They’ll stay put for now, but both are clearly going to be in contention for the Vine Valley Athletic League title this spring.

No. 7 Vintage should also be in that conversation after scoring 26 runs in a two-game sweep of American Canyon. The Crushers have won four in a row heading into a tough test against undefeated Acalanes, one of the best teams in the North Coast Section, in a tournament Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.