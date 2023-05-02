Prep baseball rankings: Windsor, Cardinal Newman set for league-deciding series; Maria Carrillo rejoins top 5
Outside of a new team entering the top five for the first time in weeks, our penultimate regular-season rankings stay mostly unchanged.
Cardinal Newman’s historic season continued with another league sweep of Rancho Cotate. The two-game North Bay League Oak division series featured another near-perfect game for ace Mason Lerma. The Cardinals also clinched at least a share of the NBL-Oak regular-season title after second-place Windsor split its series with Maria Carrillo.
As we’ve mentioned a few times already, we enter the final week of NBL-Oak play the same way we did last year: with Cardinal Newman holding a two-game lead atop the standings entering its final two-game series, against rival Windsor. The Jaguars stole a share of the NBL-Oak title last year with two dramatic wins.
The Cardinals, who could clinch with a win over the Jaguars on Wednesday, will look to exorcise those demons this week.
Despite its loss to Vintage, Casa Grande shored up its placement at No. 2 with a head-to-head win over Windsor.
The win put the Gauchos as the No. 1 team in Division 2 of the North Coast Section. As of Tuesday afternoon, Windsor is No. 3, Ukiah No. 4, Maria Carrillo No. 5, Petaluma No. 7 and Rancho Cotate No. 10. The Gauchos also clinched a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title last week and could clinch outright with a win over Napa or Sonoma Valley this week.
Maria Carrillo rejoins the top five with the Pumas’ win over Windsor, coupled with Petaluma’s loss to Justin-Siena.
Next week will be our final regular-season rankings. We’ll pause them for the duration of the NCS playoffs before releasing our end-of-season rankings when all teams are done for the year.
1. Cardinal Newman (21-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Rancho Cotate 8-0 and 3-1.
Next up: at No. 3 Windsor (15-5), Wednesday
2. Casa Grande (17-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Since last rankings: 1-1, lost to Vintage 3-1 then beat No. 3 Windsor 4-2.
Next up: vs. Sonoma Valley (9-13), Thursday
3. Windsor (15-5)
Previous ranking: 3
Since last rankings: 1-2, split with then-unranked Maria Carrillo, 7-3 win and an 8-3 loss, then lost to No. 2 Casa Grande 4-2.
Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (21-0), Wednesday
4. Ukiah (13-5)
Previous ranking: 4
Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Analy 4-1 and 6-0.
Next up: at Rancho Cotate (10-11), Wednesday
5. Maria Carrillo (11-8)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Since last rankings: 2-1, split with No. 3 Windsor, a 7-3 loss and an 8-3 win, then beat Montgomery 6-2.
Next up: at Analy (6-16), Wednesday
On the bubble:
Petaluma (13-8-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Since last rankings: 1-1, beat Sonoma Valley 6-0 and lost to Justin-Siena 8-3.
Next up: at Vacaville (17-9), Thursday
Rancho Cotate (10-11)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Since last rankings: 0-2, swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 8-0 and 3-1.
Next up: at No. 4 Ukiah (13-5), Wednesday
Montgomery (10-10)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Since last rankings: 1-2, lost to American Canyon 8-7 and Maria Carrillo 6-2, then beat Healdsburg 17-2.
Next up: at St. Vincent (11-10), Wednesday
Santa Rosa (11-13)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Healdsburg 6-4 and 3-0.
Next up: NBL-Redwood Tournament, May 10
