Prep baseball rankings: Windsor, Cardinal Newman set for league-deciding series; Maria Carrillo rejoins top 5

Outside of a new team entering the top five for the first time in weeks, our penultimate regular-season rankings stay mostly unchanged.

Cardinal Newman’s historic season continued with another league sweep of Rancho Cotate. The two-game North Bay League Oak division series featured another near-perfect game for ace Mason Lerma. The Cardinals also clinched at least a share of the NBL-Oak regular-season title after second-place Windsor split its series with Maria Carrillo.

As we’ve mentioned a few times already, we enter the final week of NBL-Oak play the same way we did last year: with Cardinal Newman holding a two-game lead atop the standings entering its final two-game series, against rival Windsor. The Jaguars stole a share of the NBL-Oak title last year with two dramatic wins.

The Cardinals, who could clinch with a win over the Jaguars on Wednesday, will look to exorcise those demons this week.

Despite its loss to Vintage, Casa Grande shored up its placement at No. 2 with a head-to-head win over Windsor.

The win put the Gauchos as the No. 1 team in Division 2 of the North Coast Section. As of Tuesday afternoon, Windsor is No. 3, Ukiah No. 4, Maria Carrillo No. 5, Petaluma No. 7 and Rancho Cotate No. 10. The Gauchos also clinched a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title last week and could clinch outright with a win over Napa or Sonoma Valley this week.

Maria Carrillo rejoins the top five with the Pumas’ win over Windsor, coupled with Petaluma’s loss to Justin-Siena.

Next week will be our final regular-season rankings. We’ll pause them for the duration of the NCS playoffs before releasing our end-of-season rankings when all teams are done for the year.

1. Cardinal Newman (21-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Rancho Cotate 8-0 and 3-1.

Next up: at No. 3 Windsor (15-5), Wednesday

2. Casa Grande (17-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 1-1, lost to Vintage 3-1 then beat No. 3 Windsor 4-2.

Next up: vs. Sonoma Valley (9-13), Thursday

3. Windsor (15-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 1-2, split with then-unranked Maria Carrillo, 7-3 win and an 8-3 loss, then lost to No. 2 Casa Grande 4-2.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (21-0), Wednesday

4. Ukiah (13-5)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Analy 4-1 and 6-0.

Next up: at Rancho Cotate (10-11), Wednesday

5. Maria Carrillo (11-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-1, split with No. 3 Windsor, a 7-3 loss and an 8-3 win, then beat Montgomery 6-2.

Next up: at Analy (6-16), Wednesday

On the bubble:

Petaluma (13-8-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 1-1, beat Sonoma Valley 6-0 and lost to Justin-Siena 8-3.

Next up: at Vacaville (17-9), Thursday

Rancho Cotate (10-11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-2, swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 8-0 and 3-1.

Next up: at No. 4 Ukiah (13-5), Wednesday

Montgomery (10-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-2, lost to American Canyon 8-7 and Maria Carrillo 6-2, then beat Healdsburg 17-2.

Next up: at St. Vincent (11-10), Wednesday

Santa Rosa (11-13)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Healdsburg 6-4 and 3-0.

Next up: NBL-Redwood Tournament, May 10

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.