Prep baseball rankings: Windsor leapfrogs Casa Grande at No. 2 behind unbeaten Cardinal Newman

There’s no big shake-up in the top five this week, but that could be changing with a packed slate of head-to-head games involving some of the county’s best baseball teams this week.

We’re writing this Tuesday, hours before Petaluma and Casa Grande squared off in a battle of the top two teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Windsor and Ukiah is another top-five series this week, while nationally ranked Cardinal Newman puts its perfect record on the line in a series against bubble team Maria Carrillo, which would be the next team in our top five.

The Cardinals continue to be the story of the region as they followed up their Boras Invitational North title with a 3-0 week that featured a sweep of Ukiah and a tough nonleague win over regional power Marin Catholic. Newman is ranked No. 9 in the state by CalHi Sports and No. 14 in the nation by MaxPreps.

The Cardinals were scheduled to face Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks, CalHi Sports’ No. 1 team in California, in the Boras State Title Game on April 29 but the Boras South champions had to withdraw due to scheduling issues. The matchup would have put Notre Dame over the CIF limit of 28 regular-season games, so Cardinal Newman has been named the de facto Boras state champions.

Casa Grande and Windsor are neck-and-neck for No. 2 this week, but the advantage goes to the Jaguars due to the Gauchos’ 10-run loss to American Canyon. Windsor also lost to the Wolves earlier this year but only two runs. Plus, the Jaguars currently have a 7-1 record against teams in MaxPreps’ top-50 computer rankings, while the Gauchos are 5-2 in that category.

Petaluma and Ukiah stay put after very different weeks. Outside of Newman, the Trojans are the hottest team in the area right now, having won seven in a row ahead of Tuesday’s tilt against Casa Grande. Ukiah, meanwhile, played Newman tough twice in the Cardinals’ sweep. They won’t get dinged for giving the top team in Northern California two competitive games.

1. Cardinal Newman (17-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 3-0, swept No. 5 Ukiah 9-5 and 3-1, beat Marin Catholic 5-4.

Next up: at Maria Carrillo (9-5), Wednesday

2. Windsor (11-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Analy 6-0 and 12-0.

Next up: at No. 5 Ukiah (9-4), Thursday

3. Casa Grande (12-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat Sonoma Valley 8-1, lost to American Canyon 14-4 and beat San Marin 4-2.

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena (10-4), Thursday

4. Petaluma (12-5-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 1-0, beat Napa 11-2.

Next up: at American Canyon (7-10), Thursday

5. Ukiah (9-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 0-2, swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 9-5 and 3-1.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Windsor (11-2), Thursday

On the bubble:

Maria Carrillo (9-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Rancho Cotate 1-0 and 6-0.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (17-0), Wednesday

Rancho Cotate (7-9)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-2, swept by Maria Carrillo 1-0 and 6-0.

Next up: at Analy (6-11), Thursday

Montgomery (8-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Santa Rosa 5-1 and 5-0.

Next up: at Piner (4-12)

Healdsburg (9-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-2, swept by St. Vincent 10-0 and 7-5, beat Lower Lake 11-4.

Next up: vs. Lick-Wilmerding (2-7), Wednesday

Records and results accurate as of Tuesday afternoon.

