Prep baseball rankings: Windsor up to No. 2 after series split with top-ranked Cardinal Newman

The Press Democrat’s final rankings of the regular season see one major change near the top.

Windsor regained its spot at No. 2, continuing the season-long flip-flopping with Casa Grande, after taking down top-ranked Cardinal Newman.

Yes, the Cardinals came back with a 9-0 win in the series finale and, yes, the Gauchos do have a head-to-head win over the Jaguars this year, but the loss was the first of the year for the nationally ranked Cardinals. A series split is enough to boost Windsor past Casa.

Heading into their league final with Sonoma Valley this week, the Gauchos had won seven of their last eight and clinched the regular-season title in the Vine Valley Athletic League outright. They’ll likely be one of the top seeds in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs in a few weeks, along with Windsor, Ukiah and Maria Carrillo, which round out the top five.

On the outside looking in, Petaluma has stumbled a bit of late, dropping five of their last six heading into the VVAL Tournament. A good finish could still net them a first-round home game for the NCS playoffs.

A dark horse team to watch in the NCS Tournament is Montgomery. The Vikings erupted for 39 runs in their three games last week and despite having a near-.500 record, they’ve been very competitive in losses to higher-ranked teams, like Ukiah (1-0), Redwood (2-1) and Petaluma (1-0).

The NCS playoffs will be set by Saturday evening. All records and results are accurate as of Monday morning.

1. Cardinal Newman (22-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 1-1, split series with then-No. 3 Windsor, 5-4 loss and a 9-0 win.

Next up: NBL-Oak Tournament vs. No. 5 Maria Carrillo (13-8), Wednesday

2. Windsor (17-6)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 2-1, split series with No. 1 Cardinal Newman, 5-4 win and a 9-0 loss, and beat Vintage 8-6.

Next up: NBL-Oak Tournament vs. No. 4 Ukiah (15-5), Wednesday

3. Casa Grande (18-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 1-0, beat Napa 3-0.

Next up: VVAL Tournament vs. American Canyon (12-12), Tuesday

4. Ukiah (15-5)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Rancho Cotate 3-1 and 4-0.

Next up: NBL-Oak Tournament at No. 2 Windsor (17-6), Wednesday

5. Maria Carrillo (13-8)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept Analy 8-6 and 13-0.

Next up: NBL-Oak Tournament at No. 1 Cardinal Newman (22-1), Wednesday

On the bubble

Petaluma (13-10-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-2, lost to Vintage 4-1 and Vacaville 3-2.

Next up: VVAL Tournament at Vintage (11-13), Tuesday

Rancho Cotate (11-13)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-2, swept by No. 4 Ukiah 3-1 and 4-0.

Next up: TBD

Montgomery (12-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-0, swept St. Vincent 20-3 and 2-0.

Next up: NBL-Redwood Tournament vs. St. Vincent (11-12), Wednesday

Santa Rosa (11-13)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Didn’t play

Next up: NBL-Redwood Tournament vs. Healdsburg (14-10), Wednesday

