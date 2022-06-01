Prep baseball roundup: Cardinal Newman, Ukiah fall in NorCal openers

The high school baseball season official ended in the North Bay on Tuesday as the remaining three teams that earned berths to the inaugural CIF NorCal regional playoffs were all eliminated in their first-round games.

Still, to reach this stage of the season is an accomplishment in itself. There are over 1,200 high school baseball teams in California and just 80 – 40 in each of the NorCal and SoCal tournaments – remained entering Tuesday’s openers.

Here’s how Cardinal Newman and Ukiah, both North Coast Section champs for the first time ever this season, fared on Tuesday. Coverage of Petaluma’s opener can be found here.

Division 1

No. 2 Saint Francis 11, No. 7 Cardinal Newman 1 (5 innings)

Cardinal Newman jumped back into the state rankings this week, coming at No. 20 in Cal-Hi Sports top 35.

The No. 1 team in the state rankings? Saint Francis-Mountain View, the Cardinals’ first-round opponent to open NorCals.

The seventh-seeded Cardinals hung with the second-seeded Lancers for a few innings, but a six-run fifth inning put the game to rest early as Saint Francis advanced to the second round with an 11-1 run-rule victory.

“It’s a team I think we can hang with, but in order to do that you have to play good, clean baseball and today we just weren’t able to do that,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti. “They took advantage of some mistakes and we just weren’t sharp today.

“We weren’t sharp, and with a team of this caliber you have to be sharp in all areas of the game.”

Saint Francis (30-4), the Division 1 champs from the Central Coast Section, led 3-0 after two innings before Vero Poueo got the Cardinals (24-6) on the board with a solo home run in the top of the third.

The Lancers pushed the deficit back to three with a run in the bottom half of the inning, then took a 5-1 lead after four before plating six runs in the fifth, capped by a two-out double from Christian Galvez, to trigger the 10-run rule.

DeBenedetti said he told his players after the game that Tuesday’s result doesn’t diminish their accomplishments this season. The Cardinals won their first-ever section title last week and were elevated from Division 3 to Division 1 for NorCals, indicating they were one of the top eight teams in the entire region.

“Bottom line, I told the guys this outcome doesn’t change or dictate the significance of their season,” DeBenedetti said. ”I just reminded them to hold their heads high when they left the field because of what they were able to accomplish this year.”

The Cardinals should be right back in the mix for a section title again next season. They graduate only three seniors and return 21 players for next year’s team.

“This was a good experience for everybody, to get a taste of baseball at this level,” DeBenedetti said. “I think it’ll help us going into next year.”

Division 2

No. 4 Granite Bay 1, No. 5 Ukiah 0

The dream season came to an end for Ukiah as the Wildcats hung tough at No. 4 Granite Bay but ultimately came up short in a 1-0 one-hit shutout.

Luke Schat, junior starting pitcher for the No. 5 seed Wildcats, held the Grizzlies (20-13), the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 champions, to just two hits in the contest and struck out two with three walks in six innings of work.

His only blemish came in the first when, after a one-out walk, JP Smith doubled to score the game’s only run.

Ukiah (20-10) drew five walks, three of them via Ethan Rinehart, and had a baserunner in every inning except for the fifth and seventh but recorded their only hit in the first inning, a single from Austin Ford, four batters into the game.

“We just couldn’t get anything rocking and rolling,” said Ukiah head coach Aaron Ford. “Schat kept us in it to try and win it, but we just didn’t really hit the ball in the air and didn’t really square up on the ball when we did. We had a few guys who put the barrel on the ball but it just went right at their guys. Tip my cap to Granite Bay.”

The loss brings to an end a postseason run that will go down in Ukiah history. The Wildcats stormed their way to the North Coast Section Division 2 title with four road upsets, capping the run with a 13-1 rout of Petaluma in the title game on Saturday.

“It’s a win-win, first NCS championship and we get to participate in the state playoffs,” said Aaron Ford. “What a compliment to the players and the coaches and the families and the community. I’m just excited to be a part of it. The boys did really well.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.