Prep baseball roundup: Casa Grande, Petaluma, Sonoma Valley all win

The Casa Grande High School baseball team was just fine not going into extra innings, even though it meant a walk-off finish for a fifth game in a row.

This time, the walk-off went the Gauchos’ way.

Casa Grande jumped out to an early lead over American Canyon on Friday and piled on, running away with a 12-2 victory in a six-inning affair in Petaluma.

Prior to Friday’s blowout win, Casa Grande (8-3, 1-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) had participated in four straight games that finished in eight-inning walk-offs in extras, coach Peter Sikora noted.

The Gauchos beat Tamalpais 7-6 on Saturday, then lost to Rancho Cotate 1-0 and beat Maria Carrillo 1-0 earlier this week before falling 9-8 to Sonoma Valley on Wednesday in their first league contest of the season.

Sikora said the team had been struggling to get ahead in all of those contests.

“We had a lead one time in the last 25 innings, so it was nice to get off to a 4-0 start off today and set the tone for a big day at the plate,” he said.

Sikora said the Gauchos’ sophomores led the way. Alex Cruz was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and a ground-rule double. Kalen Clemmens was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Junior Zach Baird was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Casa Grande plays at Petaluma in this season’s first contest of the longtime crosstown rivalry on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Petaluma 3, Napa 0

At Napa, Aaron Davainis pitched a 3-hit, complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts and held a one-run lead for six innings as the Trojans opened their VVAL schedule with a victory.

Coach Scott Osder said Napa didn’t get a runner past second after the first inning. It was another high-pressure outing for Davainis, who held Redwood to just one run over six innings in the season opener.

Supporting Davanis with three-hit days for Petaluma (3-3, 1-0 VVAL) were sophomore Dante Vachini and senior Colin Landry. Vachini hit a pair of doubles and Landry hit a triple.

The Trojans’ first run of the day was pushed home by sophomore Brayden Breen in the second inning. Vachini then helped add a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh on back-to-back doubles.

The Trojans’ Raime Dayton reached base and then stole second. Vachini drove him in with his second extra-base hit and then scored on by a Landry double.

Osder said his team is playing catch-up when it comes to games this season. Most teams played at least 10 games, while the Trojans just finished their sixth contest Friday night.

They are playing three games in as many days, having fallen to Cardinal Newman on Thursday night and then playing at Tamalpais this weekend.

“Most teams have played 10, 12, 14 games,” Osder said. “We’ve only played six, so we’ve gotten off to a bit of a slow start. We just need to play.”

Petaluma plays at Tamalpais on Saturday at noon.

Sonoma Valley 6, Vintage 4; 8 innings

At Napa, the Dragons pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the eighth to win their second VVAL contest and their second extra-innings game in a row after beating Casa on Wednesday.

Landon Waldrop led the way with two doubles to cap a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Waldrop also pitched five innings for Sonoma (5-5, 2-0 VVAL), allowing four runs on five hits. Sophomore Beau Jurasek was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

The Dragons host American Canyon on Wednesday at 6 p.m.