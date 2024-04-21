Baseball

Rancho Cotate 9, St. Vincent 3: The Cougars won their third straight game in Saturday’s home nonleague contest to improve to a .500 record on the year.

Lumas Hermes had a pair of hits with an RBI, two runs and a walk to lead Rancho, while Syrus Olvera added two RBIs.

Five Rancho runners stole bases, including a pair each for Hermes and Brendan Clark.

Jett Derammelaere earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings of relief while allowing three walks, one hit and no runs and striking out four.

Jack Mountanos, Jack Davis and Gavin Andres had St. Vincent’s three hits on the day. Mountanos and Davis also added an RBI each. The third Mustangs run scored on an error.

Joseph Edwards took the loss for St. Vincent (9-10, 4-4 NBL-Redwood).

Rancho Cotate is now 9-9 and 4-2 in the NBL-Oak. The Cougars return to league play Tuesday by hosting Cardinal Newman, while St. Vincent plays Wednesday at Piner.

Healdsburg 9, Swett 0: The Greyhounds won their third in a row in Saturday’s home nonleague contest by shutting out the Swett Warriors of Crockett.

Austin Collins had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Healdsburg, while Josh Wallace added a pair of hits, including a triple, with a run.

Collins also stole three bases on the day.

Wyatt Dugan delivered two RBIs and also had a double for the Greyhounds. Nova Perrill and Tyler Swanson each added two runs.

Henry Smith earned the win with eight strikeouts in four innings for Healdsburg (10-9, 4-4 NBL-Redwood), which returns to league play Wednesday at home vs. Santa Rosa.

Other scores:

Encinal 8, Sonoma Valley 6

Softball

Casa Grande 7. Livermore 1: The Gauchos picked up a pair of wins Saturday at a tournament in Sacramento, starting with a victory against the state 25th-ranked Cowboys.

Marissa Brody went 2-for4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Alex Giacomini also added a blast in a 3-for-4 day for Casa, The Press Democrat’s second-ranked softball team.

Lila Partridge earned the win in the circle, going seven innings while allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Casa Grande 3, Sheldon 2: The Gauchos had a tougher time against the tournament hosts in the second game of the day but still pulled out the victory.

This time, it was Partridge’s turn to go deep, and she also added a double and a pair of RBIs with a run.

Hannah Edwards had three hits on the day with an RBI, and Lauren Ketchu and Georgia Moss added runs for Casa.

Partridge earned the win in relief of Moss, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven in 3⅔ scoreless innings.

The Gauchos (15-2, 7-2 Vine Valley Athletic League) get back to league play Wednesday by hosting Justin-Siena.

Other scores:

Monterey 11, Maria Carrillo 1