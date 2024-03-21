During the offseason, Maria Carrillo first-year head baseball coach Greg Boitos put a lot of thought into how we wanted to set up his pitching rotation for the 2024 season. The Pumas had some big holes to replace after graduating nearly 90% of their innings pitched last year, including ace Josh Volmerding.

Their hitting and defense looked solid, but they needed some guys to step up on the mound if they wanted to repeat their success from 2023 that saw them make it to the North Coast Section Division 2 title game.

Luckily for Boitos, he didn’t need to look far. Senior Tommy McPhee, the Pumas’ starting third baseman for the last three years, came to his new head coach over the offseason and said he wanted to pitch.

“I haven’t had to worry about pitching,” said McPhee, but with his team in need of arms, the senior leader wanted to help.

So far, that move is working out better than Boitos or McPhee could have hoped.

In his third start of the year Wednesday in the championship game of Montgomery’s A.L. Rabinovitz tournament, the senior right-hander turned in his second complete-game outing of the year, a three-hit, five-strikeout gem that helped the Pumas get past Rancho Cotate 3-1 and claim the tournament title for the first time since 2018.

McPhee struck out five, walked two and the only run he allowed was unearned, the result of an error in the bottom of the sixth inning. He also delivered at the plate, his two-out single in the top of the sixth breaking a scoreless tie and putting Maria Carrillo (6-2) in front for good.

“He’s our returning all-leaguer and he’s been here longer than I have,” Boitos said of McPhee. “We ask him to be our guy and he’s being our guy right now.”

Through three starts, McPhee is now 2-0 with a 1.19 earned run average and has 16 strikeouts and nine hits allowed in 17⅔ innings with two complete games.

“I told him I needed four innings out of him today and he gave me seven,” Boitos said.

Through five innings, McPhee and Rancho Cotate (4-7) starter Devon Laguinto were locked in a pitcher’s duel. The two had combined to allow just three hits and three walks to that point and had each worked out of runners-on-base jams multiple times.

The Pumas finally broke through in the top of the sixth. Landon Diehm and Noah Harris both reached base to open the inning and advanced to scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Laguinto was able to get a second out on a fielder’s choice, leaving runners on second and third with two outs for McPhee.

McPhee grounded the third pitch he saw into right field, scoring both runs and giving Maria Carrillo the lead.

Carrillo finally breaks through, 2-out RBI knock from @tommymcphee9 scores a pair. Pumas on top 2-0 heading to B6. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/eaYgwgWecs — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) March 21, 2024

“I knew Devon was confident enough to come at me so I just wanted to put a good swing on a strike, hit the ball the other way, and it kind of worked out for me,” McPhee said. “I didn’t get all of it, but I got enough to push it past the second baseman.”

Rancho got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on an error, but the Pumas plated an insurance run on an RBI single from Diehm in the top of the seventh before McPhee retired the side in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

Laguinto took the loss but pitched well, striking out seven with two walks, five hits and one earned run.

Laguinto is balling. Nine pitches to retire the side in order T5 w/ 2Ks. Set down 9 in a row now. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/ugLuPVz7Ri — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) March 21, 2024

The Pumas have now won three in a row and four of their last five heading into a rematch of last year’s NCS Division 2 title game with Casa Grande (4-1) on Saturday.

“Coming off an NCS run last year, we came back feeling young this year,” McPhee said. “Me, Lorenzo Parker and Nathan Sanders are really only our three returners, so we have a lot of young talented guys coming up, and a new coach. … Coming into this season, we thought we were going to be young and our young guys have shown a lot of maturity and hung tough.”

3rd place: Montgomery 8, Arcata 4

The Vikings scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and rolled their way to a win over the Tigers.

Ryder Dienhart, Dylan Corcoran and Carlos Olivios each had two hits and two RBIs and Salvador Pedroza drove in a pair of runs for Montgomery (5-3-1), which was plenty of support for Olivios on the mound. He went four innings to earn the win, allowing one run on five hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

Consolation: Ukiah 7, Analy 1

The Wildcats scored four runs, all with two outs, in the sixth inning to pull away from the Tigers late.

Trenton Ford had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs, Trevor Schlafer doubled twice with two RBIs, and Kessler Koch doubled with two RBIs in a two-hit day for Ukiah (5-2).

Keny Lopez allowed just one run with five hits in six innings of working to earn the win, while striking out four and walking three.

For Analy (4-5-2), Ryan Willis had two hits and Emerson Johnson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

7th place: Windsor 12, Piner 0

Micah Sander nearly threw a no-hitter but settled for a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate to help lead the Jaguars to a big win over the Prospectors.

TJ Karriker and Clayton DeMars each added three RBIs, RJ Johnson had a pair of hits with two RBIs and Thomas Ford III had three hits for Windsor (3-3-1).

Piner fell to 0-7 on the year.

All-Tournament

Offensive MVP: Syrus Olvera, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Pitching MVP: Jackson Hunt, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Charlie Toig, Maria Carrillo

Tommy McPhee, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Devon Laguinto, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Lucas Hermes, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Kessler Koch, Sr., Ukiah

Trenton Ford, Sr., Ukiah

Bobby McGovern, Sr., Montgomery

Ryder Dienhart, Sr., Montgomery

Chace Russel, Montgomery

Kaleb Jacobs, Fr., Analy

Hunter Thomas, So., Analy

Anthony Ebert, Arcata

Ben Lukans, Arcata

Micah Sanders, Jr., Windsor

