Prep baseball: Ukiah outduels Maria Carrillo in league opener

It was quite the pitchers’ duel on Wednesday afternoon, as Maria Carrillo (7-4) hosted Ukiah (8-2) in both teams’ North Bay League Redwood division opener.

Both Luke Schat and Gio Lucchesi were dealing, but in the end it was Schat and the Wildcats who came out on top, 2-0.

“We showed really good progress,” Ukiah head coach Aaron Ford said. “Even though we scored two runs, that doesn’t matter. Our approaches are a lot better and I’m really proud of our offensive attack, but I’m also proud of our defense.

Ukiah got the ball rolling in the top of the first, scoring on a fielder’s choice. In the bottom of the frame, the Pumas had runners on first and third, but Tommy McPhee grounded into an inning-ending double play.

That would be the only run scored until the seventh inning.

“I just focus on what’s in front of me,” Schat said of the early innings. “I don’t pay too much attention to the base runners, but obviously enough to keep them in check. I have a routine where I like to calm myself down.”

Well, whatever the Ukiah senior did worked, as he settled down in the third when three batters came up and three batters went down. Lucchesi did the same in his half of the inning.

In the fifth, Schat walked the first batter, McPhee, but then struck out the next three. The sixth inning saw Carrillo get runners on again, but Schat ended the inning with yet another strikeout.

In the seventh inning, the Wildcats got a huge insurance run from Nic Avalos. The Wildcat senior ripped an RBI double to right and gave Ukiah a two-run lead. In the bottom of the frame, Schat closed the door, finishing a complete-game shutout.

Schat earned the win and also struck out eight batters while allowing five hits. Lucchesi, even though he took the loss, went seven innings and struck out six while allowing two runs on two hits.

Along with Avalos, Trevor Schlafer got the other hit for Ukiah. Schlafer singled in the top of the first.

For the Pumas, Lucchesi was the leader at the plate. He went 2-for-3. Lorenzo Parker, Elijah Aguilar and Nathan Sanders also got a hit for Carrillo.

Both clubs will finish up the season series Friday in Ukiah.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.