Prep baseball: West County tops Healdsburg for North Bay League-Redwood tournament title

West County hurler Brandon Kirtley pitched a complete-game gem on Friday afternoon to lead his squad to a 5-1 victory over Healdsburg in the North Bay League-Redwood postseason tournament championship game.

West County (20-5) is 4-0 this season against the Greyhounds (16-10), with three previous victories by the scores of 2-1, 11-4 and 4-1.

In the fourth installment of the matchup, visiting Healdsburg had a tough assignment going against the stellar Kirtley, who pitched seven innings and gave up only one run on four hits and struck out five.

“Kirtley is the best in the business. He doesn’t walk anybody. He spotted his fastball and threw his curveball for a strike whenever he wanted,” Healdsburg coach Mark Domenichelli said. “He brought his A-game today. He kept us off balance.”

West County rang up three runs in the second against Healdsburg starter Matthew Rowland (4 innings, 5 runs/3 earned, 7 hits). The big blow was a bomb to left field by West County’s Luke Dillon for a 2-run homer.

“Dillon hit it basically to Yellowstone,” Domenichelli said. “He crushed it. It was a no-doubter.”

West County added another run in the inning when Miles Snodgrass singled home a runner from third.

Staked to an early 3-0 lead, Kirtley methodically went to work, mowing down Healdsburg hitter after hitter.

“Kirtley had great tempo. He was perfect through four innings,” West County coach Casey Cunningham said. “He had his fastball down in the zone. He mixes it up really well. He cruised.”

West County tacked on two more runs against Rowland in the fifth. Jaren Brown singled through the hole to plate two runners and give West County a 5-0 advantage.

“That was big,” Cunningham said of Brown’s hit. “We had runners on and Healdsburg got out of it a few times, so it was a big two-out hit, for sure.”

Healdsburg’s last gasp for an unlikely comeback came in the sixth with bases loaded and two out. However, the Greyhounds’ Mac Wright flew out to extinguish the inning and Healdsburg’s hopes.

“We needed one more hit to get back into it and we just didn’t get it. Once we flew out with the bases loaded, that was basically it,” Domenichelli said. “After the two-run homer by Dillon, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle.”

Rowland, who had the only RBI for the Greyhounds via a single in the sixth, relied on his fastball during his four innings, but West County ambushed him.

“We had a good approach. We knew Rowland was going to throw fastballs. We were geared up and ready for it,” Cunningham said. “We live by being aggressive in the strike zone.”

The West County offense was led by Dillon (2-4, 2 RBI, run), Snodgrass (3-3, RBI, run) and Brown (2-4, 2 RBI, HR, run).

West County will get an automatic bid to the North County Section Division 3 playoffs and should get a good seeding and a first-round home game. Healdsburg will very likely get a decent seed and possibly an initial home game as well in Division 4. Both teams find out their opponents and seedings on Sunday.

“Our guys are tough’ we will bounce back,” Domenichelli said of his Greyhounds. “I can’t wait to get back out there.”

For West County, winning the NBL-Redwood regular season (12-0) and the postseason tournament continues a remarkable run after they started the season 0-3 before winning 20 of their last 22 games.

“We started out slow, but this is a close-knit group,” Cunningham said. “We are weird enough to not put pressure on ourselves at the NCS. This is the most eclectic group I have ever coached. I like our chances every time I step on the field.”